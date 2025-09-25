In December 2024, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) introduced the Health Insurance Scheme, approved by the UAE Cabinet. Developed in partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), and several insurance providers, the scheme ensures that all workers in the UAE have access to healthcare. Dependents are eligible for the same benefits and pricing as the worker, according to the insurance policy.