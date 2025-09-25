Health insurance rules vary by emirate - what policies cover and who qualifies
Dubai: In the UAE, employers are required to provide and fund health insurance for their employees, a responsibility that also applies to sponsors of domestic workers. Health insurance regulations can be complex, with rules varying between emirates and depending on employment and family circumstances.
While employers typically cover both employees and their dependents, the type of policy and level of benefits differ across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the northern emirates.
In Abu Dhabi, employers and sponsors are responsible for providing health insurance coverage for their employees and, usually, their families, which includes one spouse and up to three children under 18. According to the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, individuals earning a monthly salary of under AED 5,000, or under AED 4,000 plus a housing allowance, are entitled to a basic product policy.
If you have more than three children or wish to obtain a more comprehensive insurance plan than the one provided by your employer, additional steps can be taken to secure extended coverage.
Health insurance is mandatory in Dubai under the Dubai Health Insurance Law, which came into effect in January 2014. The law requires every sponsor to provide an Essential Benefits Plan (EBP), with premiums typically ranging from Dh550 to Dh650, ensuring that employees on lower wages have access to healthcare.
Employers are legally responsible for providing health insurance. For working professionals, this usually means your company covers you. If your employer provides insurance only for you and not your family, you are required by law to arrange coverage for dependents under your sponsorship, including a spouse, parents, or children.
As of January 2025, all private sector employees and domestic workers in the UAE’s northern emirates – Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, must have basic health insurance coverage. This extends the mandatory insurance schemes already in place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
In December 2024, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) introduced the Health Insurance Scheme, approved by the UAE Cabinet. Developed in partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), and several insurance providers, the scheme ensures that all workers in the UAE have access to healthcare. Dependents are eligible for the same benefits and pricing as the worker, according to the insurance policy.
According to MOHRE, employers must obtain the health insurance policy as a condition for issuing or renewing residency permits. Policies can be purchased through the DubaiCare Network or any accredited insurance provider. Multiple channels are available, including the Insurance Pool website and business service centres across the UAE.
The DubaiCare Network offers competitive pricing and low treatment costs, reducing the financial burden on employers. This affordable option is significantly cheaper than covering healthcare costs out-of-pocket, helping businesses manage operational expenses.
