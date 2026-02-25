UAE cracks down on illegal domestic worker recruitment, shuts 12 offices

Human Resources Ministry reports 300 violations by 57 recruitment offices in 2025
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has shut down 12 offices found to be illegally recruiting domestic workers without the required licences and referred their cases to the public prosecution in coordination with economic development authorities nationwide.
The ministry also revealed that it detected 300 violations committed by 57 licensed domestic worker recruitment offices during 2025, underscoring a broad enforcement drive against breaches in the sector.
In a statement, the ministry said it would not tolerate legal or administrative breaches, stressing that its inspection and monitoring systems – both field-based and digital – were fully equipped to regulate the sector and address violations firmly and transparently in line with applicable legislation.
The ministry explained that the majority of violations recorded last year were due to recruitment offices failing to refund all or part of the recruitment fees to employers within the specified two-week period, either from the date of the domestic worker’s return to the office or from the date the worker is reported absent. Other violations included failing to display the Ministry-approved service package prices clearly for customers, as well as recruiting workers without a permit or practising recruitment activities without a licence.
Authorities urged customers to deal only with licensed domestic worker recruitment offices, which number 136 centres nationwide.
The ministry called on the public to report any negative practices through official channels or by contacting 80084 or 600590000. It also advised customers to verify the credibility of service providers advertising on social media platforms before entering into any agreements.
The recruitment of domestic workers is regulated in the UAE under specific legal frameworks designed to protect the rights of workers and employers, with authorities periodically conducting inspections to ensure compliance.