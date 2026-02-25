GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE cracks down on illegal domestic worker recruitment, shuts 12 offices

Human Resources Ministry reports 300 violations by 57 recruitment offices in 2025

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE cracks down on illegal domestic worker recruitment, shuts 12 offices
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has shut down 12 offices found to be illegally recruiting domestic workers without the required licences and referred their cases to the public prosecution in coordination with economic development authorities nationwide.

The ministry also revealed that it detected 300 violations committed by 57 licensed domestic worker recruitment offices during 2025, underscoring a broad enforcement drive against breaches in the sector.

In a statement, the ministry said it would not tolerate legal or administrative breaches, stressing that its inspection and monitoring systems – both field-based and digital – were fully equipped to regulate the sector and address violations firmly and transparently in line with applicable legislation.

The ministry explained that the majority of violations recorded last year were due to recruitment offices failing to refund all or part of the recruitment fees to employers within the specified two-week period, either from the date of the domestic worker’s return to the office or from the date the worker is reported absent. Other violations included failing to display the Ministry-approved service package prices clearly for customers, as well as recruiting workers without a permit or practising recruitment activities without a licence.

Authorities urged customers to deal only with licensed domestic worker recruitment offices, which number 136 centres nationwide.

The ministry called on the public to report any negative practices through official channels or by contacting 80084 or 600590000. It also advised customers to verify the credibility of service providers advertising on social media platforms before entering into any agreements.

The recruitment of domestic workers is regulated in the UAE under specific legal frameworks designed to protect the rights of workers and employers, with authorities periodically conducting inspections to ensure compliance.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE warns of extremist attempts to recruit youth

UAE warns of extremist attempts to recruit youth

1m read
Companies employing 50 or more low-paid workers required to register accommodation

UAE mandates health and safety standards for employers

2m read
Can employers cut a housemaid’s salary over damage?

Can employers cut a housemaid’s salary over damage?

2m read
The ministry commended the efforts of TDRA and its cooperation in shutting down illegal accounts

Why did UAE close 230 social media accounts in 2025?

2m read