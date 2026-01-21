Six offices suspended, 11 licences revoked for breaches
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has penalised 17 recruitment offices for violating labour regulations, in a move aimed at tightening oversight of the sector and safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.
The action followed a series of inspections conducted during the fourth quarter of 2025, which resulted in the immediate suspension of six offices, while 11 others had their licences revoked after failing to address violations within the stipulated grace period.
According to the ministry, the breaches included non-compliance with recruitment rules, delays in refunding financial dues, and the failure to resolve client complaints.
The measures form part of a broader strategy to strengthen compliance across the labour market, improve service quality, and promote a more transparent and orderly working environment.
The ministry said it would continue to monitor recruitment offices and impose penalties where necessary. It also urged beneficiaries to use the Musaned platform, which facilitates electronic contracting with accredited providers and offers tools for service evaluation and complaint tracking.
Violations can be reported through the unified hotline, 920002866, or via the Musaned mobile application.
