UAE sets five mandatory health and safety standards for employers

Ministry outlines new compliance rules on worker housing and medical care
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has reaffirmed five key conditions that companies must meet to comply with occupational health and safety standards in the UAE.
In a statement, the ministry said that establishments covered by the regulations must ensure the provision of medical care at the employer’s expense, in accordance with applicable legislation, and guarantee a safe and enabling working environment.
Among the key requirements is the obligation to provide appropriate accommodation licensed by the relevant authorities and compliant with approved national standards. Employers may alternatively offer a housing allowance or include housing within the worker’s wage package.
Companies are also required to provide the necessary protective equipment to shield workers from occupational injuries and diseases that may arise in the course of their duties. This must be accompanied by clear guidance and awareness materials, as well as suitable training to help employees avoid workplace hazards.
The ministry further stressed the importance of conducting periodic evaluations to ensure that all parties in the employment relationship continue to meet health and safety obligations.
In parallel, the ministry outlined the mechanism for registering companies in the labour accommodation system. Establishments employing 50 or more workers earning Dh1,500 or less per month are required to register worker housing details through the designated electronic platform. Accommodation must meet approved standards designed to safeguard workers’ comfort and wellbeing.
Registration, the ministry said, reflects compliance with national laws and regulations, enhances a company’s professional standing and supports a stable working environment. Employers must register worker accommodation whether the premises are company-owned or leased, via the ministry’s official website.
The ministry also detailed an 11-step electronic process, available through the “Tas’heel” system, for obtaining a permit to transfer and employ a worker from one establishment to another.
The process includes logging into the platform, selecting the transfer request service, entering the establishment number and job offer reference number, verifying the electronic signature card, inputting personal data, reviewing contract details, and entering passport information, which must remain valid for at least six months.
Applicants must also provide personal contact details, upload the required supporting documents in accordance with minimum page requirements, review the application before submission, complete payment through the designated portal and obtain a transaction receipt upon completion.