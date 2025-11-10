MoHRE unveils 152 accredited business service centres across UAE

UAE sets clear penalties, data-security mandates to ensure integrity in service delivery
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has released an updated list of accredited business service centres across the UAE, published last Thursday. The new list includes 152 centres nationwide, with 50 centres in Abu Dhabi—41 in Abu Dhabi City, 8 in Al Ain, and 1 in Al Dhafra Region.
Dubai hosts 73 centres, while Sharjah has 8 centres—7 in Sharjah City and 1 in Kalba. In addition, there are 6 centres in Ajman, 2 in Umm Al Quwain, 7 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 6 in Fujairah.
The ministry has published the full, updated list on its official website, providing details such as each center’s name, location, and contact information.
These business service centres, which operate under the private sector, play a key role in assisting establishments and individuals in accessing select MoHRE services. Authorized employees at these centres are granted user privileges to apply for and follow up on services through the ministry’s systems on behalf of clients—whether individuals or companies.
Recently, the ministry issued Ministerial Resolution No. (0702) of 2025, outlining the responsibilities, obligations, and administrative as well as legal penalties applicable to business service centres and their employees in the event of violations. The resolution aims to enhance the governance of service center operations and ensure alignment with MoHRE’s ongoing efforts to modernize the legislative framework, support the rapid evolution of the labor market, and uphold the highest standards of efficiency, transparency, and integrity in service delivery.
Under the new resolution, business service centres are required to conduct background checks on their employees before nominating them for user privileges that grant access to MoHRE’s systems. Centres are also obligated to maintain the confidentiality and security of client data, documents, and information.
The resolution identifies a range of violations that may trigger administrative or legal action against a business service center. These include:
Engaging in activities beyond the authorized scope of operation.
Employing individuals without valid work permits.
Failing to provide actual employment for workers under the center’s sponsorship.
Committing crimes related to human trafficking.
Submitting false or misleading information or documentation to the ministry.
Engaging in fake Emiratisation practices (“sham Emiratization”).
Penalties also apply to center employees who misuse or abuse their authorized system privileges, or who allow others to do so—potentially undermining the governance of government service procedures. Such violations may result in referral to judicial authorities.
The ministry reserves the right to immediately suspend any user’s system access, with reactivation subject to the type and severity of the violation.
Key penalties include:
Three-month suspension for employing a worker without a permit, failing to employ a permitted worker, or allowing a worker to work for another entity without rectifying their status.
Three-month suspension for submitting false information or documents to the ministry.
Three-month suspension for engaging in fake Emiratisation.
Six-month suspension for misuse or abuse of electronic system privileges, or for enabling others to do so.
MoHRE’s accredited business service centres—known as Business Service Centres—serve as comprehensive platforms offering a range of services, including domestic worker services, employment facilitation, and various other labor-related transactions.
As part of its public-private partnership framework, the ministry supports these centres by providing robust digital systems and setting quality standards to ensure world-class service delivery.
Among MoHRE’s innovative service channels is “Tawseel”, a mobile service vehicle equipped with the same facilities as licensed centres. This initiative is designed to serve senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination, enabling them to complete transactions conveniently and efficiently.
For more information or to apply for services, clients are encouraged to contact any of the centres listed under Tawseel Service Providers on the ministry’s website.
