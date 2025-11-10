MoHRE unveils 152 accredited business service centres across UAE

Recently, the ministry issued Ministerial Resolution No. (0702) of 2025, outlining the responsibilities, obligations, and administrative as well as legal penalties applicable to business service centres and their employees in the event of violations. The resolution aims to enhance the governance of service center operations and ensure alignment with MoHRE’s ongoing efforts to modernize the legislative framework, support the rapid evolution of the labor market, and uphold the highest standards of efficiency, transparency, and integrity in service delivery.