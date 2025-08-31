“Voice of the Customer” enhances MoHRE services with digital and AI tools
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that it held 23 Customer Councils—both in-person and virtual—during the first half of 2025, with participation from around 2,400 customers through the “Voice of the Customer” platform. These councils provided a forum to discuss challenges and propose solutions to enhance the Ministry’s services.
Since the initiative was launched in 2022, MoHRE reported that a total of 140 councils have been convened, engaging over 23,000 customers by the end of June 2025. The Ministry emphasised that these councils are part of ongoing efforts to build a robust framework that incorporates customer feedback into the continuous improvement of its services.
MoHRE also highlighted its development of the “Voice of the Customer” system to better manage, track, and govern customer feedback through multiple efficient, user-friendly, and responsive communication channels. Customer Councils are among the most effective engagement platforms, expanding interaction, boosting satisfaction, and enhancing participation in service development—fully aligned with the UAE government’s vision of pioneering public services, reducing bureaucracy, and adopting a proactive, customer-centric approach.
In its media report, MoHRE noted that Customer Councils have played a vital role in sustaining the Ministry’s achievements in government service development, particularly in advancing the “Zero Bureaucracy” programme and embedding digital transformation and artificial intelligence across all service stages.
This transition has enabled the Ministry to deliver proactive and seamless services rooted in customer needs, further strengthening the UAE’s global standing as a top destination to live and work, and as a leader in public service excellence.
The Ministry added that the councils provide customers with a direct platform to share their views, suggestions, and aspirations, fostering a sense of belonging and co-creation in government services. They also offer early insights into potential challenges, enable practical solutions, and help identify opportunities for innovation in service delivery.
MoHRE underscored the councils’ role in reinforcing trust, transparency, and long-term positive relations with customers. The outcomes of these sessions serve as a key source for redesigning and enhancing procedures and services in line with the UAE’s aspirations for excellence in governance.
The Customer Councils addressed a range of topics, including:
The Domestic Workers Law
The Voluntary Savings Scheme
Digital transformation in MoHRE services
Emiratisation policies and 2025 targets
Occupational health and safety
Employer obligations
Sessions also included awareness programmes on:
Choosing a domestic worker
Renewing and amending dependents’ residence permits
The Golden Visa
Establishment quota classifications
Licensing services for recruitment agencies and domestic worker hiring offices
As part of preparations for its 2027–2029 strategic cycle, MoHRE organised an extensive brainstorming workshop with its leadership to design innovative projects and initiatives that strengthen readiness, align with national priorities, and keep pace with the UAE’s future ambitions.
The workshop served as a collaborative space for exchanging perspectives and co-creating a forward-looking strategic plan anchored in innovation and aimed at achieving the highest levels of institutional excellence.
During the session, the Ministry formed several task forces focused on key themes such as:
Emiratisation
Labor market regulation
Service development
Data management
Worker protection
Experts from outside the Ministry, representatives of the private sector, and stakeholders from entities concerned with the labor market also participated.
These task forces assessed the current landscape, identified opportunities and challenges, and presented innovative solutions based on customer needs. They also applied advanced methodologies to prioritise services, address challenges, and recommend implementable solutions in line with global benchmarks for competitiveness, flexibility, and efficiency.
