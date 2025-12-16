SANS Institute partners with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to enhance national cyber capabilities ahead of quantum era

Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa, SANS Institute, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with the UAE Cybersecurity Council on this important national mission to enhance cyber resilience and support the country’s digital transformation agenda. This MoU marks a significant milestone in our shared efforts to empower cybersecurity professionals with advanced expertise and future-ready skills. Through initiatives such as the Quantum Security program and our ongoing capability-building activities, we are committed to supporting the UAE as it strengthens its position as a global leader in cybersecurity.”