Company News

SANS Institute partners with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to enhance national cyber capabilities ahead of quantum era

MoU signed during CyberQ 2025 to advance national cyber resilience

Last updated:
GN Focus
2 MIN READ
From left: Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at SANS Institute with Dr Mohammed Alkuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council
SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, announced a landmark strategic partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to advance the nation’s cybersecurity readiness and reinforce the UAEs long-term vision for a secure and resilient digital future. The agreement was formalised during CyberQ 2025 in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Alkuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, and Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa at SANS Institute.

This strategic partnership unites both entities under a shared commitment to strengthen national cybersecurity capabilities through cooperation across critical ICT and cybersecurity domains. The primary focus is to elevate national preparedness in cyberattack prevention, detection, and response, while deepening knowledge of emerging threats, and enhancing technical expertise across the workforce. As part of this initiative, SANS Institute conducted a workshop on ‘Cybersecurity in the Quantum Era’. Going forward, the company will introduce future-oriented training programmes in Secure AI and Quantum Security that will equip cybersecurity professionals to navigate next-generation technological risks.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for workforce development, providing access to globally recognised certifications, hands-on learning experiences, and expert-led technical workshops. This association will benefit professionals across the public and private sectors, from early-career practitioners to senior cybersecurity leaders, strengthening national capabilities through joint training sessions, specialist missions, and educational exchanges that expand exposure to advanced defence methodologies and global best practices.

Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa, SANS Institute, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with the UAE Cybersecurity Council on this important national mission to enhance cyber resilience and support the country’s digital transformation agenda. This MoU marks a significant milestone in our shared efforts to empower cybersecurity professionals with advanced expertise and future-ready skills. Through initiatives such as the Quantum Security program and our ongoing capability-building activities, we are committed to supporting the UAE as it strengthens its position as a global leader in cybersecurity.”

SANS Institute and the UAE Cybersecurity Council will also cooperate in key areas such as information sharing, capacity building, awareness initiatives, and advisory support, all aimed at strengthening national security priorities. Built on principles of equality, reciprocity, and mutual benefit, the partnership enables structured exchanges of expertise and operational insights to enhance the UAE’s resilience against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

As the collaboration progresses, both SANS Institute and the UAE Cybersecurity Council will continue to align their joint initiatives including technical workshops, cross-sector training programmes, and the exchange of threat intelligence and incident-response insights, reinforcing the nation’s vision for a secure, innovative, and resilient digital future. The MoU is an important step forward in developing a highly capable national cyber workforce and ensuring the long-term safeguarding of the UAE’s digital infrastructure and assets.

