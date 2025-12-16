AI is making online scams harder to spot, UAE cyber watchdog says

Cyber Security Council urges caution as fraudsters use AI to impersonate trusted sources.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning over the growing use of artificial intelligence in online fraud, urging residents to remain vigilant and adopt a set of practical measures to identify and prevent digital deception.
In messages shared on social media, the council said that more than 90 per cent of cyber breaches begin with phishing attempts, often delivered through emails, text messages or social media platforms that appear legitimate.
It cautioned that AI-powered scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, enabling fraudsters to gain trust quickly and pressure individuals into unsafe decisions.
The council outlined five key steps to help users detect potential threats:
pausing to assess suspicious messages
avoiding clicking on links or responding immediately
carefully reviewing message details
watching for spelling or language errors
verifying information through trusted secondary channels, particularly official sources
It also stressed the importance of enabling two-factor authentication and using reliable antivirus software to strengthen digital protection.
According to the council, the ultimate decision lies with the user, warning that criminals are exploiting artificial intelligence to impersonate individuals or institutions with increasing realism.
These techniques, it said, are designed to manipulate victims into sharing sensitive information or transferring money without adequate verification.
The council further called on users to take stronger control of their personal data. Recommended measures include reading consent terms carefully, being alert to excessive data collection, tightening privacy settings by limiting permissions and disabling unnecessary tracking, and avoiding logging in through social media accounts in favour of email-based registration.
It also advised caution when using free digital services, urging users to review what data is collected before signing up, and to regularly check and delete stored information to maintain oversight of their digital footprint.
The council concluded by emphasising that awareness, scrutiny and proactive protection remain the most effective defences against evolving cyber threats driven by artificial intelligence.
