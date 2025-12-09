Sharjah Police warn residents: Deepfake scams on the rise

AI-generated deepfakes are tricking more people than ever: Sharjah Police share tips
Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have issued a public warning about the growing risks of AI-driven deepfake scams. Sophisticated forgeries can now be created with minimal effort, putting residents at risk of fraud and online deception.
In an awareness video, Lieutenant Colonel Ibraheim Al Midfa and Captain Saoud Bousim from Sharjah Police’s Media and Awareness Department explained how AI can replicate voices, facial features, and movements in videos.
“Truth no longer needs proof, and deception no longer requires complex tools,” the officers said, highlighting how easily anyone can produce convincing digital content.
Police warned that deepfake technology is being misused in electronic fraud, including fake video calls, voice messages, and fabricated identities designed to steal money or sensitive information.
Residents were advised not to trust all digital content at face value and to verify sources before responding or sharing online. Sharjah Police stressed that cautious digital habits and informed awareness are the best safeguards in an era where seeing and hearing no longer guarantee authenticity.
Verify before you trust: Check sources and context of any digital content.
Spot manipulation: Look out for altered audio or video cues.
Stay cautious online: Think twice before responding to messages or requests.
