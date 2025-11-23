GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

79% travellers are exposed to data breaches because of one simple thing: UAE Cyber Security Council

Public charging ports pose hidden cyber risks, warns UAE Council

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Be careful where you charge your phone, say authorities
Be careful where you charge your phone, say authorities
Unsplash

It can be tempting to use a public port to charge your phone when your battery is dying and you need it to work, but you could be putting yourself in a vulnerable position.

The UAE Cyber Security Council has called for vigilance and selectiveness when using a charging port. It said 79 percent of travellers unknowingly expose their personal data to danger when they use unsecured public stations.

Some ports hide malware and may be able to hijack your personal data including passwords and images, by exploiting media transfer protocols that activate automatically when devices are connected.

The council told WAM that 68 per cent of firms have been targeted because of such ports. These connections have resulted in data breaches and loss of digital infrastructure.

There are certain signs you should watch out for, if you are charging your device using an unsecure port. These include:

  •  rapid battery drain,

  • slow application performance,

  • repeated system crashes, and

  • the appearance of unfamiliar symbols or messages on the device.

The Cyber Security Council offered preventive tips such as:

  • carrying a personal charger while travelling,

  • avoiding public charging stations as much as possible,

  • rejecting any data-transfer requests during charging,

  • enabling two-factor authentication,

  • using biometric login features such as fingerprint or facial recognition, and

  • reviewing app permissions.

The council pointed out why it is important to verify the safety of apps.

The Cyber Security Council recently launched a weekly awareness campaign under the Cyber Pulse initiative aimed at increasing public awareness of safe digital practices and offering guidance on how to counter various cyber threats.  

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, said the country’s approach is rooted in tolerance, cooperation and shared responsibility.

UAE’s AI approach rooted in tolerance, says Al Kuwaiti

3m read
Strong identity and access management is critical.

Techie Tonic: Why firms need more than basic security

3m read
The UAE Cybersecurity Council had previously issued a similar warning

Don’t use public Wi-Fi for banking, warn Dubai Police

1m read
Illustrative image. The council urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, refrain from sharing such messages with others, and delete any texts received from unverified numbers immediately.

UAE warns of new SMS scams using fake GITEX links

2m read