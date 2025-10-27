Don’t use public Wi-Fi for banking transactions, warn Dubai Police

Public Wi-Fi can expose users to severe threats, including privacy breaches, data theft
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned the public against using public Wi-Fi networks for online banking, cautioning that such connections can expose users to data theft, malware attacks, and unauthorised access to their personal devices.
In an awareness-raising message shared on the force’s official social media channels, Dubai Police advised the public to avoid conducting banking transactions on open or unsecured networks, emphasizing that cybercriminals often exploit public connections to steal sensitive financial information.
“Public Wi-Fi can be more dangerous than you think,” the message read. “From data theft to malware attacks and even hackers taking control of your device, the risks are real. Stay smart. Use secure networks only.”
The UAE Cybersecurity Council had previously issued a similar warning, urging the public to avoid accessing banking services or logging into personal accounts over public Wi-Fi networks.
The council advised users to prioritise security by using mobile data or trusted private connections instead of public ones, verifying network identities before connecting, and refraining from conducting sensitive activities such as financial transactions or password changes on open networks.
The council emphasised that public Wi-Fi can expose users to severe threats, including privacy breaches, data theft, ransomware infections, and corporate intrusions. It also cautioned that organisations could face legal liabilities and financial penalties if such vulnerabilities compromise company assets or client data.
