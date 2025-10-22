GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Dubai government warns staff against using personal email on work devices

Use of personal accounts on company systems can compromise your data

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Avoid personal email on work devices or networks.
Avoid personal email on work devices or networks.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Employees across Dubai are being urged to stop using their personal email accounts on their work devices and office networks in a community advisory by Dubai Customs.

The government authority issued the new cybersecurity warning on X on Oct 22. It added that while it’s common practice, it comes with severe risks for both the individual and the company.

The authority said that using personal email accounts on company systems can open the door to cyberattacks.

It warned that if the personal email account or device is hacked, it jeopardises the integrity of the whole network. This can lead to major (embarrassing) data breaches.

Even something as basic as opening your personal inbox from a work laptop can create a security hole, the advisory warned. It’s a risk not just to individual privacy, but to the entire company network.

A digital weak spot

The problem stems from the fact that personal email accounts usually don’t have the same level of protection as corporate systems. They’re often more vulnerable to phishing, malware, and password theft.

If a personal account is compromised, hackers can use it to move deeper into company networks, bypassing many of the usual security barriers. “It’s like leaving the back door unlocked,” one cybersecurity specialist explained.

Security reminders

To close that gap, Dubai Customs is asking employees to stick to three key rules:

  • Avoid personal email on work devices or networks.

  • Keep personal and work accounts separate.

  • Never save work passwords on browsers tied to personal emails.

Dubai Customs also reminded staff to report anything unusual right away, whether it’s a suspicious email, login alert, or system glitch. Quick reporting, it said, can make the difference between a minor issue and a serious breach.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Soika Labs successfully launch Global AI Agent Network

Soika Labs successfully launch Global AI Agent Network

2m read
Celebrate Diwali with Dubai’s finest Indian flavours

Celebrate Diwali with Dubai’s finest Indian flavours

7m read
Bolt, Network International to power UAE ride payments

Bolt, Network International to power UAE ride payments

1m read
From Dh50 to Dh10,000 - here’s what triggers Salik fines and how you can prevent them.

Avoid these common Salik fines in Dubai

3m read