Abu Dhabi reveals 4 essential steps to safeguard data from cyberattacks

Abu Dhabi Government shares four essential steps to help residents protect data online
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Government Enablement Department has urged the public, via its official social media platforms, to adopt safe internet practices as part of their daily routine.
The Department outlined four essential steps to protect data from cyberattacks:
Many scams create a sense of urgency, such as demanding immediate payment or cancellation of a service. Do not rush—always verify official contact information first.
Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) to verify your identity and keep accounts secure.
Create strong passwords, update them regularly, and avoid reusing them across accounts. Keep software, antivirus programs, and web browsers up to date.
Do not click on untrusted links or pop-ups. Report fraudulent emails or phone calls immediately.
Cyberattacks and electronic crimes are growing more dangerous with advances in information technology, a risk that has doubled with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. In today’s complex digital world, cyber threats are no longer theoretical—they are costly realities.
According to US-based Cybersecurity, global cybercrime losses reached $9.5 trillion in 2024 and are projected to rise to $10.5 trillion by the end of 2025. This figure surpasses the annual cost of natural disasters and would make cybercrime the third-largest economy in the world if it were a country.
From a government perspective, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported that cybercrime losses in the United States exceeded $16 billion in 2024, a 33% increase over the previous year. The good news is that these risks can be significantly reduced through simple and effective precautions.
Use haveibeenpwned.com to check your accounts.
Change passwords immediately if your data is compromised.
Prioritise bank, email, government, health, and social media accounts.
Use at least 14 characters.
Check strength with howsecureismypassword.net.
Consider passphrases: e.g., RabbitCheesePencil#3Outlook.
Never use simple passwords like:
123456
QWERTY
111111
password
Generates strong, unique passwords for each account.
Only one master password to remember.
Adds an extra layer of security for banking and email accounts.
Apps like Microsoft Authenticator help secure access even if passwords are known.
Avoid emails from unknown senders.
Do not click suspicious links or share personal data unless verified.
Use passwords or fingerprints to unlock phones.
Install reputable security software.
Disable automatic Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connections.
Enable remote lock/wipe features.
Turn on automatic updates for computers and phones.
Updates patch vulnerabilities quickly, keeping systems secure.
Ensure the padlock icon and HTTPS appear when entering personal data.
Avoid websites with invalid certificates or suspicious URLs.
Forward suspicious emails/files to your IT department at work or university.
IT professionals can determine whether links or files are safe.
