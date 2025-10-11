GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi reveals 4 essential steps to safeguard data from cyberattacks

Abu Dhabi Government shares four essential steps to help residents protect data online

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Cybercrime to cost $10.5 trillion by 2025: Abu Dhabi shares top safety tips
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Government Enablement Department has urged the public, via its official social media platforms, to adopt safe internet practices as part of their daily routine.

The Department outlined four essential steps to protect data from cyberattacks:

1. Think before you act

Many scams create a sense of urgency, such as demanding immediate payment or cancellation of a service. Do not rush—always verify official contact information first.

2. Take strong defencive measures

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) to verify your identity and keep accounts secure.

3. Use robust protections

Create strong passwords, update them regularly, and avoid reusing them across accounts. Keep software, antivirus programs, and web browsers up to date.

4. Detect and report suspicious activity

Do not click on untrusted links or pop-ups. Report fraudulent emails or phone calls immediately.

Global losses expected to reach $10.5 trillion in 2025

Cyberattacks and electronic crimes are growing more dangerous with advances in information technology, a risk that has doubled with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. In today’s complex digital world, cyber threats are no longer theoretical—they are costly realities.

According to US-based Cybersecurity, global cybercrime losses reached $9.5 trillion in 2024 and are projected to rise to $10.5 trillion by the end of 2025. This figure surpasses the annual cost of natural disasters and would make cybercrime the third-largest economy in the world if it were a country.

From a government perspective, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported that cybercrime losses in the United States exceeded $16 billion in 2024, a 33% increase over the previous year. The good news is that these risks can be significantly reduced through simple and effective precautions.

10 easy ways to protect yourself from cyberattacks

1. Check if your data has been leaked

  • Use haveibeenpwned.com to check your accounts.

  • Change passwords immediately if your data is compromised.

  • Prioritise bank, email, government, health, and social media accounts.

2. Test the strength of your passwords

  • Use at least 14 characters.

  • Check strength with howsecureismypassword.net.

  • Consider passphrases: e.g., RabbitCheesePencil#3Outlook.

3. Avoid common weak passwords

Never use simple passwords like:

  • 123456

  • QWERTY

  • 111111

  • password

4. Use a password manager

  • Generates strong, unique passwords for each account.

  • Only one master password to remember.

5. Enable two-factor or multi-factor authentication (MFA)

  • Adds an extra layer of security for banking and email accounts.

  • Apps like Microsoft Authenticator help secure access even if passwords are known.

6. Trust no one over email or phone

  • Avoid emails from unknown senders.

  • Do not click suspicious links or share personal data unless verified.

7. Secure your devices

  • Use passwords or fingerprints to unlock phones.

  • Install reputable security software.

  • Disable automatic Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connections.

  • Enable remote lock/wipe features.

8. Keep your software updated

  • Turn on automatic updates for computers and phones.

  • Updates patch vulnerabilities quickly, keeping systems secure.

9. Use a secure browser

  • Ensure the padlock icon and HTTPS appear when entering personal data.

  • Avoid websites with invalid certificates or suspicious URLs.

10. Report suspicious activity

  • Forward suspicious emails/files to your IT department at work or university.

  • IT professionals can determine whether links or files are safe.

Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabicybercrime

2 new tests enhance Abu Dhabi's construction standards

UAE among safest in the world for traffic safety

Abu Dhabi Police warn of Dh3 scam targeting UAE residents' bank data

Why scammers are asking UAE residents for just Dh3

2m read
Dh1,000 fine for not stopping at school bus 'STOP' arm

