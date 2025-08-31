GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

UAE Cybersecurity Council warns 60 per cent of financial attacks start with stolen credentials

The rise of AI tools in cyberspace has further complicated the fight against cybercrime

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Stolen login credentials can lead to unauthorized transactions.
Stolen login credentials can lead to unauthorized transactions.
Supplied

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has confirmed that 60 per cent of financial cyberattacks start with stolen login credentials, warning that safe digital practices can reduce the risk of breaches by up to 40 per cent.

Advice: Activate instant alerts for every transaction

As part of its ongoing digital awareness campaigns, the Council advised the public to use banking applications equipped with multi-factor authentication (MFA), enable instant transaction alerts, and avoid accessing bank accounts through public devices.

It further cautioned that bank accounts remain a primary target for fraudsters, stressing that securing digital banking systems not only protects individual wealth but also safeguards the national economy.

“Stolen login credentials can lead to unauthorized transactions, major financial losses, and legal consequences for both individuals and businesses,” the Council stated. It highlighted that “breaches are invisible to the naked eye but can cost significantly, often resulting in unauthorized transactions and financial damages.” The Council urged users to protect their data through biometric logins and avoid using public networks.

The importance of biometric authentication

The Council emphasized the role of biometric authentication in protecting accounts against “silent breaches” and reducing fraudulent intrusions and financial losses. It noted that biometric verification offers stronger control and protection against identity theft, fingerprint cloning, or facial recognition fraud, while stressing the importance of not sharing passwords or biometric data.

It underscored that secure online banking is vital for protecting funds and sensitive data, especially as the UAE—being a global financial hub—remains committed to safeguarding its digital banking systems. Safe practices, it noted, protect individual wealth and strengthen national economic stability.

The Council further pointed out that the rapid pace of technological advancement has fueled a rise in cyberattacks and online fraud, which have become increasingly complex and diversified. These threats now exploit electronic services, smart applications, and digital platforms to lure victims through sophisticated methods that are often difficult to detect until after the crime occurs.

Artificial Intelligence adds to the challenge

The Council also warned that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in cyberspace has further complicated the fight against cybercrime. Addressing these threats now requires joint efforts from individuals and institutions, along with enhanced public awareness, to keep pace with the fast-evolving landscape of digital crime.

In an earlier advisory, the Council highlighted the serious risks associated with using unsecured, open, and free Wi-Fi networks. It revealed that more than 12,000 breaches through untrusted public Wi-Fi have been recorded in the UAE since the beginning of this year—accounting for nearly 35% of all cyberattacks in the country. This, it said, demonstrates how hackers and intruders increasingly exploit such networks as traps to steal passwords, banking details, and personal information.

As part of its “Cyber Pulse” initiative, the Council has launched a weekly awareness campaign. The theme of the campaign’s second week is: “Free Wi-Fi Could Expose Your Personal Data”, aimed at educating the public on how to protect their personal information.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Team Visma-Lease a bike's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (R) crosses the finish line to win ahead of Team Lidl-Trek's Italian rider Giulio Ciccone (L) during the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 159,6 km race between Alba and Limone Piemonte, in Italy's Piemonte region, on August 24, 2025.

Visma bikes stolen at Vuelta while Axel Zingle retires

1m read
The Council advised users to take three key precautions: use a reliable VPN to encrypt connections, activate safe-browsing features to block suspicious sites, and avoid accessing sensitive accounts such as banking or email when connected to public Wi-Fi.

One-third of UAE cyberattacks linked to public Wi-Fi

1m read
Image used for illustrative purposes only.

Stolen trucks resold: Court awards Dh250,000 to owner

1m read
The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned users against WhatsApp screen-sharing scams

How a single WhatsApp call can steal your bank data

3m read