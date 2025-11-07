Sheikh Hamdan chairs Smart Mobility Council meeting ahead of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week
Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on preparations for the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, running from November 10–15. The event will highlight global innovations in autonomous transport and smart mobility, offering a platform for industry leaders, start-ups, and government entities to explore emerging technologies.
The council reviewed first-phase operational trials of autonomous vehicles and systems across Abu Dhabi.
Results demonstrated significant improvements in performance efficiency and safety, with plans underway to expand trial scope in line with international standards.
Sheikh Hamdan received updates on partnerships and agreements facilitated by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Mobility and other stakeholders. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the role of innovation and advanced technologies as central to building a diverse, sustainable knowledge-based economy.
Directing government and semi-government entities, Sheikh Hamdan called for intensified efforts to facilitate start-ups and specialised companies in the smart mobility sector. He emphasised the need to streamline operational trials while maintaining the highest safety and security standards.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Office Director of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Badr Saleem Sultan Al-Olama, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox