Abu Dhabi to host inaugural Autonomous Systems Summit on November 10

Abu Dhabi: The inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit will take place on November 10, 2025, at Yas Marina Circuit under the theme “Here We Shape the Future of Smart Autonomous Mobility.”
The summit will convene an elite group of global leaders and experts in smart mobility to explore the future of autonomous systems, discuss advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and intelligent transport, and examine the latest innovations shaping the sector.
Serving as the flagship event of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the summit provides a strategic platform for policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, investors, and experts from around the world. Together, they will showcase cutting-edge solutions in land, sea, and air autonomous mobility, explore their industrial and robotic applications, and discuss frameworks to accelerate regulatory and policy adoption cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in smart mobility and autonomous systems.
The summit’s program features 13 sessions and more than 30 speakers, including decision-makers and thought leaders who will discuss ways to translate strategic visions into actionable solutions.
The event will open with a high-level session titled “The Role of Investment and Integration in Shaping the Autonomous Systems Economy,” focusing on transforming innovation into business opportunities by 2030 and 2040 through public-private partnerships and resilient infrastructure that supports the expansion of smart, integrated cities.
Another key discussion, “Regulating the Autonomous Systems Sector,” will emphasize the principle of “safety first, then scale,” addressing topics such as cybersecurity, data governance, and building public trust in autonomous technologies.
A keynote titled “Toward an Autonomous Future: From Human Imagination to Real-World Application” will explore developments in robotaxis, intelligent public transport, and autonomous delivery vehicles.
Sessions such as “Enabling Autonomous Systems” will explore the role of flexible infrastructure in driving scalable, sustainable operations. Meanwhile, “Human-AI Integration” will discuss oversight mechanisms in AI-driven decision-making, and “AI-Powered Decision-Making” will delve into AI’s operational applications in drones, smart roads, and logistics systems built on secure cloud and edge computing.
The “Cross-Sector Collaboration” session will outline frameworks for cooperation among mobility, energy, technology, and logistics leaders to form strategic alliances that deliver viable investment outcomes. Other sessions include “Designing Smart Ports and Cities,” exploring urban and industrial design models compatible with autonomous systems, and “Urban Air Mobility,” addressing the integration of smart aerial systems into airspace and their role in linking ports, airports, and urban areas.
The session “Smart Cities in Action” will highlight real-world smart transformation case studies, while the closing session, “Financing and Insuring New Asset Classes,” will focus on developing financial and insurance frameworks that support future technology platforms and sustain innovation in smart mobility.
His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology, and Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, said:
“Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week reflects our steadfast commitment to shaping a future where intelligent systems interact seamlessly with humans. It is not merely about technological advancement—it’s about reimagining mobility, industry, and the human experience itself.”
His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, added:
“The week embodies Abu Dhabi’s vision to redefine the future of mobility through globally recognized standards of innovation. By developing safe, sustainable, and intelligent transport systems across land, sea, and air, we aim to drive a global transformation in mobility.”
His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, stated:
“Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week showcases the emirate’s vision of a dynamic, innovation-driven economy where technology and investment intersect to propel growth. In 2023, we launched the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) Cluster as part of our strategy to build the economy of the future—reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for smart mobility innovation.”
Prominent Participants
Key speakers and participants include:
H.E. Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai; H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa; H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi; H.E. Dr. Nasser Hamid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council for Defense and Security Empowerment; H.E. Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council; H.E. Badr Salim Sultan Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Rashid Matar Al Manaei, CEO of Load Autonomous; Dr. Talib Al Hinai, General Manager of Archer Aviation UAE; Tareq Ahmed Al Wahedi, CEO of Seven X Group; Mohammed Salah, CEO of Advanced Mobility Hub; Stefan Tempano, CEO of ASPIRE; Tony Xu Han, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WeRide; Sven Baker, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Mobility; Faye Arjomandi, Founder and CEO of Mimik; Nikhil Goel, Chief Commercial Officer at Archer Aviation; Matt Chasen, CEO of Lift Aircraft; Tobias Liebet, CEO of Benteler Mobility; Mark Seeger, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Glidewise; Michael Sunderby, Acting CEO of Steer AI; George Perentzas, CEO of Versa Aerospace; Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports; Hugo Fozatti, Chief Business Officer at Tensor; Sherif Tawfik, CEO of Private Sector Partnerships for AI and Sovereign Cloud at Microsoft; and Desmond Wheatley, Chairman, President, and CEO of Beam Global.
“DriftX 2025” and other events
As part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week, activities include the “DriftX 2025” Exhibition, the Asia-Pacific Robotics Cup 2025, and the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous and Unmanned Racing League.
