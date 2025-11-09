GOLD/FOREX
Al Ain Half Marathon attracts over 4,000 runners

Event formed part of the build-up to the Abu Dhabi Marathon, set for December 13

WAM
Abu Dhabi: The Al Ain Half Marathon 2025 concluded with outstanding success, attracting more than 4,000 runners of various ages and nationalities. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with Adnoc, the event featured five main categories: the 21km Half Marathon, 10km, 5km, and 2.5km races, alongside family, recreational, and People of Determination races.

More than 1,000 participants competed in the Half Marathon category alone, with the average age of participants across all races reaching 31 years. The youngest entrants were infants under one year old, while the oldest included Abdulaziz Al Amri (71) and Anna Russo (73).

The event formed part of the build-up to the Abu Dhabi Marathon, set for December 13, and reinforced Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports and community hub.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the event reflected the Council’s mission to promote a healthy lifestyle and expand community participation. He noted that Al Ain’s hosting showcased the UAE’s cultural diversity and commitment to inclusive sporting events.

He added that the race served as a milestone leading to the Abu Dhabi Marathon, one of the region’s most anticipated sporting events, encouraging the public to register for December’s main race and continue embracing sport as a way of life.

