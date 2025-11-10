Abu Dhabi showcases smart mobility at inaugural Autonomous Systems Week

Innovations in AI, robotics, and smart mobility take center stage in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, attended the opening of the inaugural edition of “Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week”, organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council from November 10 to 15.
Accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness attended part of the discussions held during the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit, which brings together a distinguished group of global leaders and experts in smart mobility to explore ways to advance autonomous technologies. The sessions also serve as a platform to exchange insights and ideas on the latest developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, and intelligent mobility solutions.
His Highness emphasised that Abu Dhabi will continue to lead the development of the future of smart mobility, which has become a key driver in diversifying the national economy and building a sustainable development model. He highlighted the emirate’s forward-looking vision and strategic investments in smart infrastructure and national talent aimed at contributing to comprehensive development and building a knowledge-based economy that prioritises enhancing the quality of life for all members of society.
The summit features 13 panel discussions with more than 30 speakers, including policymakers and experts, who will discuss the future of autonomous systems under the theme “Here We Shape the Future of Smart and Autonomous Mobility.” The event aims to translate strategic visions into practical, actionable solutions that enhance the efficiency and infrastructure of mobility systems.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also toured several pavilions of local and international companies participating in the second edition of “DriftX”, organised by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office alongside “Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week.” The exhibition gathers innovators, investors, regulators, and policymakers from around the world to discuss the future of smart mobility.
During the tour, His Highness was briefed on the latest technological solutions and advanced innovations presented by leading global companies in the fields of smart mobility and logistics services. These included live demonstrations of land-based autonomous transport systems, smart maritime shipping solutions, and drone applications technologies that represent a major leap in improving supply chain efficiency and enhancing logistical infrastructure.
DriftX provides investors with a strategic platform to explore promising investment opportunities in this vital sector, discover the latest innovations and prototypes, and engage directly with startups, developers, and manufacturers from the UAE, the region, and beyond.
