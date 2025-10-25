Dubai Police hone in on WhatsApp hackers

Authorities launch campaign against cyber criminals
Dubai: Dubai Police has launched a campaign to pursue hackers targeting smartphone users through the WhatsApp app, warning that the culprits are attempting to steal personal data and obtain victims’ banking card information, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Yamahi, Director of the Anti-Cybercrime Department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, urged residents to take any attempt to hack their devices or violate their digital privacy seriously, emphasising that swift reporting plays a critical role in identifying perpetrators and protecting victims from blackmail or data theft.
“Some fraudsters use sophisticated social engineering techniques to persuade victims to share their banking details, exploiting the public’s trust in official entities,” Al Yamahi said.
He noted that eCrime.ae is the official platform for reporting such incidents to Dubai Police, allowing users to file complaints electronically in minutes and attach evidence such as suspicious messages or phishing links.
Reports can also be filed through the Dubai Police app, which enables individuals to submit cases directly from their smartphones.
He added that all complaints are handled with strict confidentiality, with specialised teams analyzing data and tracing the origin of cyberattacks using advanced digital forensics.
“Our law enforcement teams possess the technical and legal capabilities needed to confront cybercrime,” he said, urging the public to remain digitally vigilant, avoid downloading apps from unverified sources, and update phone systems regularly.
Residents were also advised to use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and never hesitate to contact authorities through official platforms or visit the nearest police station if subjected to online extortion or device hacking.
Major Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Cyber Investigations Department at Dubai Police, said cybercriminals have become increasingly deceptive, often sending WhatsApp messages from familiar names or contacts to lure victims into clicking on malicious links. “Once the link is clicked, hackers attempt to gain access to the user’s WhatsApp account and personal data,” he explained.
He added that some scammers request bank card details using familiar names or numbers to appear credible. “People must be cautious and avoid interacting with such messages,” he said.
Al Shehhi also warned against answering fraudulent phone calls or clicking on fake websites shared on social media that exploit major events and public occasions to trick users with false offers and services.
“Fraudsters continue to evolve their tactics to deceive victims and obtain sensitive banking information,” he said. “This data is later used to withdraw funds illegally.”
Dubai Police advised residents never to share confidential information, such as account details, online banking passwords, ATM PINs, or CVV numbers, with anyone, emphasising that legitimate bank employees will never request such data.
Authorities also advised activating cybersecurity software capable of blocking harmful websites and malware designed to steal savings.
To report cybercrime, residents can visit ecrimehub.gov.ae/ar or file complaints through the official Dubai Police app.
