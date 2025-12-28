UAE warns against risks of free streaming and downloads

Cyber Council urges users to rely on trusted platforms to avoid malware and data theft
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has cautioned that free online streaming and downloading can expose users to malware, data theft, and privacy breaches.
The council urged the public to rely on trusted platforms and strengthen digital security practices to protect their devices and personal information.
The council noted that while free access to films and music may appear convenient, it often carries hidden risks. Cybercriminals increasingly use sophisticated techniques and messages that appear credible to lure users into downloading malicious software or clicking unsafe links.
In statements carried by Emirates News Agency, the council stressed the importance of:
Verifying the credibility of websites and links before use
Ensuring electronic devices are protected with specialised security software capable of detecting and blocking malware
It warned that free streaming websites are not necessarily safe or reliable, with some platforms offering content at no cost while harvesting and selling users’ personal data.
The council emphasised that cyber safety begins at the individual level, through stronger awareness of digital risks. Visiting untrusted websites or downloading films and music from unsafe sources can lead to:
Data breaches
Privacy violations
Ransomware attacks
Full-scale fraud
Global figures highlight the challenge:
By the end of 2024, piracy websites recorded 216 billion visits worldwide
Over 90% of music files were shared through illegal networks
Around 70% of users are unaware that free streaming sites can serve as malware gateways
Nearly one million computers were compromised via illegal streaming platforms
To reduce exposure to cyber risks, the council advised users to:
Avoid clicking on unverified links
Scrutinise messages and sponsored advertisements
Use official and trusted platforms
Activate security programmes to remove threats and guard against viruses
Digital safety, the council added, has become a central challenge amid rapid technological change, with preventive measures playing a vital role alongside government efforts to tackle emerging digital threats.
