UAE warns against risks of free streaming and downloads

Cyber Council urges users to rely on trusted platforms to avoid malware and data theft

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Free films and music can hide risks—protect your devices and personal data
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has cautioned that free online streaming and downloading can expose users to malware, data theft, and privacy breaches.

The council urged the public to rely on trusted platforms and strengthen digital security practices to protect their devices and personal information.

Hidden dangers behind free content

The council noted that while free access to films and music may appear convenient, it often carries hidden risks. Cybercriminals increasingly use sophisticated techniques and messages that appear credible to lure users into downloading malicious software or clicking unsafe links.

Verify websites and use security software

In statements carried by Emirates News Agency, the council stressed the importance of:

  • Verifying the credibility of websites and links before use

  • Ensuring electronic devices are protected with specialised security software capable of detecting and blocking malware

It warned that free streaming websites are not necessarily safe or reliable, with some platforms offering content at no cost while harvesting and selling users’ personal data.

Individual responsibility and awareness

The council emphasised that cyber safety begins at the individual level, through stronger awareness of digital risks. Visiting untrusted websites or downloading films and music from unsafe sources can lead to:

  • Data breaches

  • Privacy violations

  • Ransomware attacks

  • Full-scale fraud

Scale of the cyber threat

Global figures highlight the challenge:

  • By the end of 2024, piracy websites recorded 216 billion visits worldwide

  • Over 90% of music files were shared through illegal networks

  • Around 70% of users are unaware that free streaming sites can serve as malware gateways

  • Nearly one million computers were compromised via illegal streaming platforms

Best practices for safer online use

To reduce exposure to cyber risks, the council advised users to:

  • Avoid clicking on unverified links

  • Scrutinise messages and sponsored advertisements

  • Use official and trusted platforms

  • Activate security programmes to remove threats and guard against viruses

Digital safety, the council added, has become a central challenge amid rapid technological change, with preventive measures playing a vital role alongside government efforts to tackle emerging digital threats.

