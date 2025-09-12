UAE Cybersecurity Council warns of risks in unsecured home devices

Families urged to secure baby monitors against cyber threats
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned families to tighten security on baby monitors and home surveillance devices amid rising fears that fraudsters could exploit weakly protected systems to infiltrate private households.
In an awareness campaign reported by Emarat Al Youm, the council stressed that while such devices are widely used by families to safeguard children and monitor homes when parents are away, neglecting basic security measures could turn them into open doors for cybercriminals.
Baby monitors and connected cameras, now commonplace in Emirati households, allow parents to track their children remotely, often through smartphone apps. Many models feature video and audio feeds, motion or sound alerts, and two-way communication.
But these conveniences, the Council warned, can be weaponized. “An unsecured baby monitor can allow intruders to speak directly to children, record conversations, and track movements inside the home,” the council noted, urging parents to use strong passwords and keep devices updated to ensure “a smart and safe home.”
Cybersecurity expert Abdelnour Sami said that attackers often exploit two weak points: devices left unprotected by passwords and those still using factory default credentials. “In such cases, anyone in the world could access the camera,” he said. “Hackers even share lists of unsecured devices among themselves. A weak password makes access only a matter of time.”
Sami added that counterfeit cameras pose another serious risk, particularly those lacking international security certifications or software updates. While original branded devices may be costlier, he said, they are regularly patched and far less vulnerable to breaches.
Fraudsters have also developed social engineering tactics, Sami warned. Some pose as customer service representatives claiming to “fix” a device, only to gain remote access and later use the footage for blackmail. “The leaking of home camera feeds is no longer confined to the dark web,” he said. “Clips are now surfacing on public websites, multiplying the harm to families.”
The council has previously highlighted the growing exposure of smart homes in the UAE, noting that nearly 70 percent of Internet of Things devices in households could be vulnerable to attacks if not properly secured.
