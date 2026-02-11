Under the Labour Relations Regulation Law, engaging in recruitment or temporary employment of domestic workers is prohibited without obtaining the necessary licenses from the ministry. The law stipulates penalties of imprisonment for a term of no less than one year and a fine of not less than Dh200,000 and not more than Dh1 million, or either of these penalties, for anyone who practices mediation or temporary employment of domestic workers in the UAE without a license, in accordance with the law, its executive regulations, and implementing ministerial decisions.