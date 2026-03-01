UAE Pass security alert: TDRA issues advisory amid fraud attempts

Authorities urge residents not to share personal data or verification codes
Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has issued a public advisory warning residents to safeguard their UAE Pass and remain alert to fraud attempts.
Authorities stressed that official entities will never ask users to log in to accounts or share confidential information. Residents are advised not to share personal data or verification codes with anyone.
TDRA also cautioned that scammers may attempt to trick users into SIM replacements, issuing new SIM cards, or performing procedures requiring facial verification through biometric authentication services.