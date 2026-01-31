UAE regulator clarifies rules on telecom imports, customs permits required

TDRA urges importers, businesses, and individuals to check full import rules online
Dubai: The UAE’s telecommunications regulator has clarified that importing telecommunications devices into the country requires a customs clearance permit, stressing that the measure is essential to ensure such equipment enters the country legally and safely.
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said it provides services for issuing the necessary permits and offers detailed guidance on the different types of approvals and related services through its official website.
The authority said the requirement is part of its efforts to regulate the telecommunications sector and strengthen compliance with approved procedures, helping to prevent the unauthorised entry of devices that may pose technical or security risks.
TDRA urged importers, businesses and individuals to review the full import requirements via its official website or to contact the authority through its unified helpline on 80012 for further information and support.
