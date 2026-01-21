Always verify the sender’s identity before engaging
The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) issued a warning on social media on Wednesday, urging people to beware of fake messages that claim to originate from platforms such as Facebook and X.
In the note, TDRA explained that there has been an increase in phishing messages pretending to be from social media such as the Facebook team.
“We urge everyone to cautious of such messages, as they may attempt to hack your accounts. Always verify the sender’s identity before engaging with any message,” it warns.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox