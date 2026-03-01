UAE Ministry of Education denies exam cancellation reports

Officials urge students and parents to rely only on verified sources amid rumours
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education on Sunday dismissed social media reports claiming that final or end-of-term examinations for the current academic year had been cancelled, urging students and parents to rely only on official channels for verified information.
In a statement, the ministry said the claims were inaccurate and emphasised that any decisions related to students, schools, or academic assessments would be announced solely through its approved communication platforms.
It highlighted the importance of avoiding unverified sources and misinformation, particularly during periods of heightened regional uncertainty.
Earlier on Saturday, the ministry announced that schools across the country would shift to remote learning until Wednesday as a precautionary measure amid ongoing regional tensions. The move aims to protect students, staff, and the wider school community while ensuring the continuity of education.
The announcement comes as several countries in the region have heightened precautionary measures following a sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions over the weekend.
Governments across the Gulf have reinforced emergency preparedness and public safety protocols after missile and drone attacks were reported in parts of the region, prompting temporary adjustments in sectors including aviation and education.