Dubai RTA launches new licensing system for tourist transport

Regulation streamlines tourism permits, vehicle registration, and driver licensing

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
RTA announces to oversee the issuance and renewal of permits for tourist transport companies

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism, has issued a new Executive Regulation governing tourist transport in the emirate, aimed at modernising licensing and regulatory procedures.

The new regulation introduces a comprehensive framework for tourist transport operations.

Under the new rules, the RTA will oversee the issuance and renewal of permits for tourist transport companies, registration and renewal of tourist vehicles, and professional licenses for drivers. All applications will be processed through RTA-approved service channels and centres, ensuring full compliance with regulatory and supervisory standards.

The regulation is designed to enhance service quality, safety, and comfort for tourists, while aligning the sector with global best practices. By standardising licensing procedures, Dubai aims to reinforce its reputation as a leading tourism hub and provide a premium travel experience for visitors.

RTA authorities emphasised that the initiative reflects the emirate’s commitment to developing the tourist transport sector as a key contributor to economic growth, ensuring that companies and institutions operate efficiently while delivering a seamless experience for tourists.

