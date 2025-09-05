It’s true: Abu Dhabi is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for high-end dental tourism

Capital offers cost-effective solution without compromising quality, safety, or precision
Is that even a thing? Dental tourism? Well…
The cost of a single dental implant in the United States is typically between $5,000–6,000, while at dental practices like Dr Rami's Abu Dhabi clinic, the same procedure — using the same materials and advanced CAD/CAM technologies — is priced at around Dh6,000 (approximately $1,633). A cost-effective solution without compromising quality, safety, or precision.
There’s a healthcare travel market for many reasons, cost is only a fragment of this reality, but healthcare seekers have been crossing borders to look for the most efficient, skilled, or technologically advanced health solutions for their ailments forever. Now in the global healthcare travel market, Abu Dhabi is gaining recognition as a cultural and luxury destination and a rising hub for advanced dental care. International patients from North America, Australia, and many other countries are increasingly choosing the UAE capital for complex treatments such as full-mouth rehabilitation, cosmetic dentistry, and implant surgeries.
Dr Rami Albahri, a double US & Canadian Board-Certified Prosthodontist and Implant Reconstructive Surgeon with elite training from New York University and Harvard School of Dental Medicine, is at the center of this trend. Dr. Rami is the Director of the Al Bahri Dental and Orthodontic Center, with locations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The center offers high-quality dental care and treatments that are on par with those found in U.S. and Canadian practices, but at a significantly lower cost.
However, it is not solely competitive pricing that attracts patients to Dr. Rami. His reputation for clinical excellence and international experience is also a factor. As a Fellow of both the Royal College of Dentists of Canada and the American College of Prosthodontists, and a frequent international lecturer, not to mention Dr. Rami is well-known in global dental circles for tackling some of the most challenging restorative cases without compromising longevity.
"Patients are looking for more than just a better price tag," he explains. “Patients are looking for medical professionals whose expertise they can trust and verify, and who will continue to provide care even after returning home.” To support this, Dr Rami has an established global network of partner dentists, enabling seamless post-treatment follow-up in patients' home countries. Patients are not only left with a transformed smile, but also a clear re-care plan and ongoing access to their primary specialist throughout their journey.
Furthermore, the experience usually extends beyond the clinic. As many treatments are administered over several appointments spread over days or weeks, patients often take the opportunity to explore the UAE while they are staying. Between consultations, they have the opportunity to relax at world-class resorts, visit architectural landmarks like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and enjoy Abu Dhabi's upscale dining and entertainment. For many, their Hollywood smiles are to be thanked for transforming a medical procedure into a wellness retreat.
Abu Dhabi's emergence as a destination for dental tourism signifies a broader industry shift. The global dental tourism market is expected to grow from $7.71 billion in 2024 to $36.43 billion by 2034, with an annual growth rate of almost 17%. The UAE's market itself is expected to reach $855.5 million by 2030, driven by the acquisition of the latest technological innovation, heightened global awareness, and the skyrocketing care costs in developed countries.
In this growing field, Dr Rami Albahri is establishing new standards as well. His international credentials, patient-first care approach and strategic global partnerships position him and Abu Dhabi as key players in the next era of healthcare travel.
For patients seeking top-tier dental care and a better travel experience, the question is no longer whether they should fly to Abu Dhabi. It's when.
