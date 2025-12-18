Aster brings the future of care closer to you

Cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) deals with complex operations of the heart, lungs, and major blood vessels, essential for treating life-threatening conditions. The team at Aster Hospital, Qusais, treats blocked heart valves with bypass surgery, repairs or replaces damaged heart valves, and operates on bulging blood vessels (aneurysms) and chest or lung conditions. We are experts in beating heart surgeries instead of using a heart–lung machine.

This approach can lower infection risk, reduce the need for blood transfusions, shorten hospital stays, and help patients get back to normal life sooner. In some patients, we also use total arterial multi vessel bypass surgeries on beating heart, which supports strong long-term results.

“Ship Technique is another milestone which has remarkable outcomes in patients with advanced rheumatic valvular heart disease, who are often advised replacement at other places. This innovative technique has been developed by our expert team and helps preserving patient’s native valves. Instead of removing the valve and putting in a metal one that needs lifelong blood-thinning tablets, we carefully rebuild and reshape the patient’s own valve so it can open and close properly again. With this novel approach we can recreate the patient’s normal valve functionally and in appearance. We observed exceptional results as demonstrated by post operative echocardiography. The patients become asymptomatic and can live their life normally”, highlights Dr Shipra Shrivastava, Consultant Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Aster Hospital, Qusais.