Aster brings the future of care closer to you

Aster combines breakthrough tech and expertise to deliver efficient, patient-centred care
The UAE’s healthcare future is unfolding, driven by innovation, compassion, and a relentless focus on making care smarter, faster, and closer to people’s lives. At Aster Hospitals and Clinics, we are proud to lead this transformation, blending breakthrough technologies like AI diagnostics, minimally invasive heart procedures, and robotic surgery with willing hands and caring hearts. Whether it’s restoring a failing heart valve without opening the chest or delivering expert care directly to your home through digital platforms, the possibilities now are reshaping patient experiences and outcomes. Join us as we explore how today’s advances are building a healthier tomorrow, right here in the UAE.
“Transcatheter Aortic Valve Repair/Implantation, or TAVR/TAVI, lets us fix a blocked heart valve without opening the chest,” says Dr Naveed Ahmed, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool.
“Instead of a big cut, we usually enter through a small puncture in the groin. A thin tube is guided up to the heart, and a new valve is gently placed inside the old, narrowed valve. When it is opened, it pushes the old valve aside and starts working straight away, so blood can flow out of the heart more easily. For many older or high-risk patients, this means less pain, fewer complications, a shorter stay in hospital, and a quicker return to normal daily life. We still study each case carefully and decide who is suitable for TAVI.”
A son’s voice
“Our whole family’s life changed because of my dad’s valve problem,” the son shares. “He would suddenly pass out, and once he fell so badly that he broke nine ribs. It was frightening for all of us, and we kept going from doctor to doctor, never sure what might happen next. When we came to Aster Hospital, Mankhool, the cardiology team explained there was a way to treat his severely blocked valve through the groin, without opening his chest, even at 83. That gave us real hope. We are deeply grateful to Dr Naveed and the entire team at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, for the way they cared for my father and supported our family through this difficult time.”
“The procedure went smoothly, and the new valve started working immediately. He was walking the next day, shifted out of ICU within 24 hours, and discharged soon after. When he returned a week later, he had no symptoms and was moving comfortably again. The family looked more relaxed and far less worried at follow-up,” shares Dr Naveed Ahmed.
“As a pioneer in the region, Aster Hospitals introduced robotic-assisted knee joint replacement, an advanced technology that enhances surgical precision and patient outcomes,” highlights Dr Ranjith Narayan, Specialist Orthopaedics at Aster Hospital, Mankhool.
“This computer-guided system creates a detailed map of the knee to guide exact removal of damaged bone and cartilage and optimal implant positioning. The surgeon remains fully in command, using the robotic arm as a precise partner to ensure every movement is controlled and accurate,” he explains.
“Robotic knee joint replacement benefits patients with severe knee arthritis, traumatic injuries or deformities affecting daily activities like walking and climbing stairs. This technique improves implant alignment, creating a more natural-feeling knee and reducing instability. Most of the patients experience less pain and a faster, smoother recovery, allowing them to return to normal routines confidently and comfortably.”
Cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) deals with complex operations of the heart, lungs, and major blood vessels, essential for treating life-threatening conditions. The team at Aster Hospital, Qusais, treats blocked heart valves with bypass surgery, repairs or replaces damaged heart valves, and operates on bulging blood vessels (aneurysms) and chest or lung conditions. We are experts in beating heart surgeries instead of using a heart–lung machine.
This approach can lower infection risk, reduce the need for blood transfusions, shorten hospital stays, and help patients get back to normal life sooner. In some patients, we also use total arterial multi vessel bypass surgeries on beating heart, which supports strong long-term results.
“Ship Technique is another milestone which has remarkable outcomes in patients with advanced rheumatic valvular heart disease, who are often advised replacement at other places. This innovative technique has been developed by our expert team and helps preserving patient’s native valves. Instead of removing the valve and putting in a metal one that needs lifelong blood-thinning tablets, we carefully rebuild and reshape the patient’s own valve so it can open and close properly again. With this novel approach we can recreate the patient’s normal valve functionally and in appearance. We observed exceptional results as demonstrated by post operative echocardiography. The patients become asymptomatic and can live their life normally”, highlights Dr Shipra Shrivastava, Consultant Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Aster Hospital, Qusais.
Endarterectomy is a specialised surgery approach for patients with very severe, long, and hard blockages in their heart arteries who are considered high-risk cases and are often told nothing more can be done. In this beating-heart procedure, we carefully open the diseased artery, remove the hardened plaque along its length, and create a clean channel so bypass grafts can restore blood flow.
Operating without a heart-lung machine helps reduce bleeding, strain on other organs, and recovery time, making it a safer option for many high-risk patients.
Fully blocked arteries cleared
At just 43, Jijil Chira experienced chest pain and breathlessness. Tests revealed that all three main heart arteries were severely blocked, with two completely clogged from end to end, and on top of that the patient had long-standing diabetes. Declined elsewhere due to the severity, he found hope at Aster Hospital, Qusais.
“We performed a complete coronary endarterectomy on both arteries, removing hardened plaque while the heart continued beating ¬ an advanced, precise, and highly skilled technique that can be performed only by expert hands. The bypass surgery was then performed with three arterial and one vein grafts to fully restore the blood flow, all without a heart-lung machine.”
Dr Sandeep Shrivastava, Consultant Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Aster Hospital, Qusais, shares, “This beating-heart surgery reduces complications, speeds up recovery, and offers patients a better quality of life. Chira was discharged on Day 4 and now leads a symptom-free life. His story highlights Aster’s expertise and commitment to complex cardiac care, setting new benchmarks in the region.”
Juggling clinic visits, pharmacy runs, lab tests, and wellness needs can overwhelm anyone managing family health or chronic care. myAster solves this with a single app connecting all Aster services, making healthcare, pharmacy, and wellness seamless and accessible.
Book doctor appointments and instant consultations across specialties, order home lab collections and IV/health packages, shop online pharmacy with prescription uploads, buy beauty/personal care, mother and baby essentials, eye care/opticals, and health/wellness products. Access medical records, track orders, manage family profiles, get reminders, and chat with your team, all in one place.
Perfect for busy lives, recovery, or daily wellness, myAster delivers convenience, quality, and expert care wherever you are. Everything from prescriptions to personal care is just a tap away.
Oral health often gets pushed down the to-do list. SmylAI by Aster makes it simple: answer a few questions, upload three photos (upper, lower, and front teeth), and receive an instant report in under two minutes. It’s free, fast, and helps you spot early issues like cavities, gum concerns, or wear before they become painful or expensive. Patients appreciate the clarity, what looks okay, what needs a closer look, and when to see a dentist. It’s a small step that encourages timely check-ups and better daily habits like flossing, gentle brushing, and sugar-smart choices.
Better health doesn’t have to be complicated, it starts with small, well-guided steps backed by expert hands and smart technology. From fast AI dental screenings to life-changing heart surgeries and seamless remote care, Aster Hospitals and Clinics are committed to connecting these dots for you. Your journey to wellness is our shared mission, made easier by innovative tools and a dedicated care team just a call or click away.
Take the next step today: Book an appointment with Aster Hospitals and Clinics to help you live better, with confidence and comfort.
