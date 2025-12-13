Aster DM Healthcare expands mobile medical units

In India, under the Aster DM Foundation, the organisation has committed Rs120 crore (1 crore is 10 million) over the next three years to enhance radiation and oncology services across its hospitals. This includes rolling out five free Radiation Therapy Units, improving access to advanced cancer care for economically disadvantaged patients.

Currently, Aster Volunteers operates in 20 countries, with over 95,000 volunteers serving more than 7 million beneficiaries. The organisation plans to expand to 25 countries, adding five new nations in Africa and the Middle East. Its existing 67 Mobile Medical Units deliver primary healthcare directly to underserved and remote communities.

Dubai: On its 39th Foundation Day, Aster DM Healthcare, through its global CSR arm Aster Volunteers, announced a major expansion of its humanitarian footprint across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The organisation has set an ambitious goal: to establish 100 Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) units by its 40th anniversary on December 11, 2027, while growing its volunteer network to 100,000 members, aiming to reach 8 million beneficiaries globally.

Aster Volunteers recently launched its 67th AVMMS unit in Chad in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, and its 66th unit in India in partnership with Ganpat University, Mehsana, Gujarat. Both units feature IoT-enabled telemedicine services, diagnostics, medicine dispensing, consultation rooms, and solar-powered health education spaces, illustrating Aster’s focus on sustainable, modern healthcare for diverse regions.

Since inception, the AVMMS program has treated over 2.6 million people across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Each unit provides a full spectrum of care — from consultations and diagnostics to treatment and community health education — bridging gaps for remote and marginalised populations.

The AVMMS expansion aligns with Aster Volunteers’ long-term vision to create sustainable healthcare solutions, empower communities, and impact global health outcomes. Complementing its healthcare mission, Aster DM Healthcare has pledged to plant one tree per Asterian by 2027, highlighting its commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. On our 39th Foundation Day, we are proud to scale AVMMS to 100 units across 25 countries. This expansion reflects our dedication to compassionate care, social responsibility, and building healthier communities worldwide.”

