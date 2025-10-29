Aster Volunteers rolls out mobile clinic to support healthcare in Chad

The medical unit’s objective is to reinforce Chad’s frontline medical infrastructure
Dubai: Aster Volunteers has broadened its international humanitarian efforts, introducing its 67th Mobile Medical Unit to reach isolated and underserved populations in Chad. The initiative, launched during a ceremony in Dubai, reflects coordinated work to strengthen primary healthcare in Central Africa.
This latest addition is tasked with supplying free healthcare services directly to marginalised and hard-to-reach communities within the Republic of Chad. The official send-off unfolded at the TAJ Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai, highlighting the organisation’s sustained commitment to reducing barriers in access to medical care across the globe.
Outfitted with IoT integrated tele-health capabilities, consultation rooms, diagnostic facilities, medicine dispensing services, and health education spaces, solar powered, the new vehicle draws energy from solar panels. Developed through detailed cooperation with Chad’s Ministry of Health and formalised by a Memorandum of Understanding, the unit’s objective is to reinforce Chad’s frontline medical infrastructure by delivering crucial care straight to those facing the greatest need.
The launch event gathered Dr. Azad Moopen, who serves as Founder Chairman at Aster DM Healthcare; Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of Chad to the UAE; Mr. Yousif Mohammed Elnour Shata, Adviser to Chad’s Health Minister; alongside senior members from Aster DM Healthcare and delegates from the Consulate of Chad in Dubai.
During the proceedings, Dr. Azad Moopen remarked, 'With the launch of our 67th Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Unit, we are proud to extend our humanitarian efforts deeper into Africa.'
According to Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, 'We welcome this meaningful partnership with Aster DM Healthcare, which will help address critical healthcare needs in some of Chad’s most underserved areas.'
Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) is the flagship programme of Aster DM Healthcare, offering both primary and preventative care to those in isolated or underserved regions. Since being set up, the AVMMS has reached over 2.6 million people using its fleet of mobile clinics, operating across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Each mobile unit integrates advanced healthcare technology and supplies a broad set of services such as diagnostics, medical consultations, treatment, and community health instruction.
Past AVMMS vehicles have entered countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, Somaliland, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Lebanon, Iraq, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Rwanda, and Uganda in coordination with The Big Heart Foundation chaired by Sheikha Jawahar Al Qasimi. Currently, the initiative is present in 19 countries, has benefitted more than 7 million recipients with support from upwards of 95,000 volunteers, and sets its sights on growing to more than 75 units by March 2025.
