Aster Volunteers rolls out mobile clinic to support healthcare in Chad

Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) is the flagship programme of Aster DM Healthcare, offering both primary and preventative care to those in isolated or underserved regions. Since being set up, the AVMMS has reached over 2.6 million people using its fleet of mobile clinics, operating across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Each mobile unit integrates advanced healthcare technology and supplies a broad set of services such as diagnostics, medical consultations, treatment, and community health instruction.