UAE National Day: Aster plants 2,000 mangrove saplings to boost coastal restoration in Ras Al Khaimah

The effort mobilised 500 volunteers to support the restoration of RAK's coastal ecosystems
Dubai: In a major environmental initiative to mark the 54th UAE National Day, Aster Volunteers UAE, the corporate social responsibility arm of Aster DM Healthcare, led a large-scale drive that saw 2,000 mangrove saplings planted in Ras Al Khaimah.
The effort, conducted in partnership with the Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) – Government of Ras Al Khaimah, and the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), mobilised nearly 500 volunteers to support the restoration of the emirate's crucial coastal ecosystems.
The Mega Mangrove Sapling Plantation Drive, part of the wider Aster Green Choices Initiative, brought together officials, community members, students from Amity University Dubai Campus, to contribute to the nation’s sustainability goals.
Once fully grown, the newly planted mangroves are expected to offset a substantial figure: over 1,350 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. This action significantly strengthens the healthcare group's long-term environmental commitment in the region.
With the addition of this year’s 2,000 saplings, Aster Volunteers have now planted a total of 4,500 trees across the UAE over the past three years.
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, commented on the importance of the initiative, stating, “As we celebrate UAE National Day, our commitment goes beyond tribute — it becomes action. Planting mangroves is a living promise to protect our coasts, enrich biodiversity, and support the UAE’s long-term sustainability vision.”
He added, “This year’s additional 2,000 saplings further reflect Aster’s unwavering commitment to the nation and its sustainability goals through our carbon-offsetting and environmental mitigation efforts.”
The event saw active participation from key representatives, including Eng. Mouza Obaid Al Mehairi, General Director Assistant at the EPDA; Mr. T.J. Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head – Governance & Corporate Affairs at Aster DM Healthcare; and Dr. Habiba Al Mar’shi, Co-Founder & Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, among others.
Following the core plantation activity, the volunteers collectively celebrated the National Day spirit with cultural performances and community activities, concluding the uplifting gathering.
The mangrove drive is one component of Aster DM Healthcare’s broader regional sustainability and CSR commitments.
According to organisational figures, over 2024 and 2025, the group implemented solar PV systems across multiple facilities, generating 1,340 MWh of clean energy and resulting in a reduction of 541 tCO₂e in carbon emissions. Furthermore, the company reported recycling over 138,000 kg of waste and saving nearly 10,000 kilolitres of water by strengthening waste management and water conservation programmes.
Beyond environmental action, the company’s CSR arm, Aster Volunteers, continues to focus on preventive healthcare and community wellbeing, with initiatives such as mobile medical services and wellness programmes reaching over 6.46 million beneficiaries globally in the financial year 2024–25.
Through such efforts, Aster DM Healthcare continues to demonstrate its commitment to environmental sustainability and community wellbeing in the UAE.
