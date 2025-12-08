UAE National Day: Aster plants 2,000 mangrove saplings to boost coastal restoration in Ras Al Khaimah

The effort, conducted in partnership with the Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) – Government of Ras Al Khaimah, and the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), mobilised nearly 500 volunteers to support the restoration of the emirate's crucial coastal ecosystems.

He added, “This year’s additional 2,000 saplings further reflect Aster’s unwavering commitment to the nation and its sustainability goals through our carbon-offsetting and environmental mitigation efforts.”

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, commented on the importance of the initiative, stating, “As we celebrate UAE National Day, our commitment goes beyond tribute — it becomes action. Planting mangroves is a living promise to protect our coasts, enrich biodiversity, and support the UAE’s long-term sustainability vision.”

With the addition of this year’s 2,000 saplings, Aster Volunteers have now planted a total of 4,500 trees across the UAE over the past three years.

Once fully grown, the newly planted mangroves are expected to offset a substantial figure: over 1,350 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. This action significantly strengthens the healthcare group's long-term environmental commitment in the region.

The event saw active participation from key representatives, including Eng. Mouza Obaid Al Mehairi, General Director Assistant at the EPDA; Mr. T.J. Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head – Governance & Corporate Affairs at Aster DM Healthcare; and Dr. Habiba Al Mar’shi, Co-Founder & Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, among others.

Beyond environmental action, the company’s CSR arm, Aster Volunteers, continues to focus on preventive healthcare and community wellbeing, with initiatives such as mobile medical services and wellness programmes reaching over 6.46 million beneficiaries globally in the financial year 2024–25.

According to organisational figures, over 2024 and 2025, the group implemented solar PV systems across multiple facilities, generating 1,340 MWh of clean energy and resulting in a reduction of 541 tCO₂e in carbon emissions. Furthermore, the company reported recycling over 138,000 kg of waste and saving nearly 10,000 kilolitres of water by strengthening waste management and water conservation programmes.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

