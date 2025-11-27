Why Ras Al Khaimah attracts the best talent from around the world

A diverse economy and an inclusive culture make RAK a top global destination for talent
Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE have become magnets for ambitious professionals looking to build lives for themselves in a dynamic and rapidly growing environment. Last year, InterNations, the world’s largest expatriate network, named Ras Al Khaimah the best destination for expats globally, praising its affordability and options for accommodation. Respondents also valued the ease of using government services, obtaining a visa, and opening a bank account, all combining to make it easy for them to choose the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah as their new home.
When I moved to Ras Al Khaimah almost three decades ago as an engineer, I had great ambitions to build a career for myself and move up the ranks. Little did I know my move to the emirate would pave the way for me to become CEO of one of Ras Al Khaimah’s largest businesses, and one of the leading quarrying companies in the world. But even back then, as an expat from Jordan in an emirate which looks very different from the Ras Al Khaimah of today, I felt a sense of reassurance and belonging. This has not changed, and I am certain that all expat workers in Ras Al Khaimah still feel that sense of belonging today.
It is perhaps unsurprising then, that Ras Al Khaimah is starting to welcome more and more people from all over the world. This shows that expat satisfaction in the emirate is strong, nonetheless, it is important that businesses continue to create a supportive environment for their diverse workforce to thrive.
There is no doubt the emirate’s stable fiscal outlook and competitive economic conditions are factors that many would point to as two of the main pillars of its ongoing success. In my own experience, however, the two most important factors are the diversity of the economy and the diversity of the workforce.
Unlike many countries in the region, whose economies are built on supplies of natural gas and oil, Ras Al Khaimah has a truly diversified economy with no single sector accounting for more than 30 per cent of GDP. Moreover, the simultaneous growth of tourism, hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, logistics and digital services in the emirate means that Ras Al Khaimah’s development is not only rapid but resilient against potential global economic fluctuations.
Looking at the tourism industry specifically, the emirate has seen overnight visitor numbers grow to 1.28 million last year, with new luxury hospitality ventures under way, poised to add 7,000 keys to Ras Al Khaimah’s total capacity by 2028.
These numbers are set to climb further; indeed, we are anticipating a 30 per cent increase in visitor numbers from India alone by the end of the year.
With one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time from the emirate, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport also saw a 55 per cent increase in passenger numbers last year.
Meanwhile, on the investment front, we are becoming one of the Gulf’s leading hubs for international investment, with more than 50,000 businesses from more than 100 countries setting up shop in Ras Al Khaimah and operating across over 50 sectors.
Ras Al Khaimah made headlines earlier this year for raising $1 billion through a sukuk issuance, marking its official return to international debt markets after a decade, and underlining the emirate’s growing global presence. The offering – 4.4 times oversubscribed – generated strong demand from investors across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, who demonstrated confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s resilient and diversified economy.
Those of us working on the ground in Ras Al Khaimah see this success in international finance mirrored in the visible investment across the emirate, particularly in infrastructure and hospitality.
Underpinning this diversified industrial landscape is the equally diverse workforce we have in Ras Al Khaimah. Like many business leaders in the emirate, I manage a hugely diverse staff, comprising 29 different nationalities. We have always strived to create a culture that respects all religions and backgrounds, ensuring an inclusive environment. And I believe that our successful experience can provide an excellent blueprint for other businesses to follow as their workforce expands and evolves.
Managing such a diverse workforce comes with its challenges, but it is a rewarding responsibility that adds tremendous value to your business and an inclusive environment allows employees to thrive in their role. One effective strategy for maintaining such an environment is to regularly host a variety of cultural celebrations throughout the year, which serves to promote a sense of unity and understanding among employees.
Our agenda at Stevin Rock is brimming with a wide array of these events, from traditional Indian festivals to our Eid Al Etihad celebrations. I know one initiative that is particularly popular with my South Asian colleagues is our cricket pitches located by our quarries, even if the playing surface is a bit unorthodox! We are very lucky to be able to take advantage of beautiful surroundings in Ras Al Khaimah – one of the many reasons I have made my home and raised my family here.
Of course, companies must also provide a suitable commercial offer to their employees, at every level of the business. A Joblist survey of 1,000 full-time workers revealed that two-thirds of employees believe promoting from within beats hiring externally, and twice as many preferred being managed by someone promoted internally versus an external hire. This mindset, which I have found amongst my peers across the industry in Ras Al Khaimah, is in part why I was fortunate to progress from engineer to CEO.
My experiences in Ras Al Khaimah leave no doubt in my mind as to why the emirate is ranked as the top destination for expatriates. I have made my home and raised my family here.
The emirate’s global standing reflects stability and growth only made possible by the global workforce that calls Ras Al Khaimah home. By caring for the cultural needs of employees, supporting workers, and investing in our community, we can ensure that Ras Al Khaimah continues to attract the best talent from around the world, offering not only a rewarding career in a growing economy, but also, a home.
