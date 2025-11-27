Why Ras Al Khaimah attracts the best talent from around the world

When I moved to Ras Al Khaimah almost three decades ago as an engineer, I had great ambitions to build a career for myself and move up the ranks. Little did I know my move to the emirate would pave the way for me to become CEO of one of Ras Al Khaimah’s largest businesses, and one of the leading quarrying companies in the world. But even back then, as an expat from Jordan in an emirate which looks very different from the Ras Al Khaimah of today, I felt a sense of reassurance and belonging. This has not changed, and I am certain that all expat workers in Ras Al Khaimah still feel that sense of belonging today.