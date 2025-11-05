GOLD/FOREX
Walk for a heartbeat: Aster to sponsor surgeries for 214 children

Mega walk caps global fitness drive, funding free surgeries for underprivileged kids

Gulf News Report
Walk for a heartbeat: Aster to sponsor surgeries for 214 children
Aster

Aster Volunteers, the CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has concluded the fifth edition of its Heart2Heart Cares initiative, announcing support for free pediatric heart surgeries for at least 50 children in need. The pledge brings the total number of sponsored surgeries to a minimum of 214 over four years, according to the organisation.

The closing event took place on November 2, 2025, at Zabeel Park in Dubai and drew more than 2,500 participants. The initiative recorded nearly 32,000 registered participants globally, who joined a month-long walking and fitness campaign held between September 29 and October 28. Participants committed to daily fitness targets, such as walking 10,000 steps, to raise awareness for children requiring cardiac treatment.

Senior representatives from Aster DM Healthcare and consular officials attended the event, where the latest commitment was announced. The walk marked the end of a campaign that ran across the GCC and India and encouraged physical activity while spotlighting access challenges to pediatric cardiac care.

Aster DM Healthcare founder Dr. Azad Moopen said congenital heart disease affects approximately one in 100 newborns globally, citing World Health Organization figures. He noted that access to treatment remains limited in several low- and middle-income countries.

Participants with the highest activity levels during the month and on the event day were recognised during the closing ceremony. The organisation said it will continue funding pediatric heart surgeries through its foundation and affiliated hospitals.

