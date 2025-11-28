UAE launches Impact Summit 2025, unveils new Companies for Good strategy

Summit announces strategy to guide private-sector CSR, impact reporting, national projects
Abu Dhabi: The first edition of Impact Summit 2025 opened in Abu Dhabi today, bringing together government officials, private-sector representatives, civil-society organisations, academics and youth groups to discuss the development of a national impact-economy framework.
The event was held in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Majra – National CSR Fund. More than 300 private-sector leaders and representatives from around 20 government entities attended.
The Summit is part of Majra’s role as the federal body responsible for regulating corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable-impact practices in the UAE. Discussions focused on standardising national CSR approaches, improving impact-measurement tools and coordinating contributions toward projects related to economic empowerment, environmental programmes and community development.
During the opening session, Abdulla bin Touq announced the “UAE Companies for Good 2031” strategy, a national framework intended to guide private-sector participation in sustainability and CSR initiatives.
The strategy introduces what officials described as a “Strategic Compass Approach”, outlining governance, measurement and reporting mechanisms for companies. It includes the use of the Impact Digital Platform, where businesses document CSR activities and submit an Impact Declaration based on federal criteria.
Majra stated it is evaluating a proposal to link the Impact Declaration, in phases, to private-sector commercial-licence renewals. The initiative aligns with national reporting and disclosure standards and with the UAE’s broader sustainable-development goals.
Majra also noted ongoing coordination with Abu Dhabi’s Ma’an Authority for Social Contribution and Dubai’s Jood Foundation.
The Summit hosted four main expert-led sessions:
National CSR framework — featuring representatives from Majra, AVPN, Emirates Nature–WWF, ADNOC and other organisations, with discussions centred on governance, transparency and impact measurement.
Building an impact economy — involving government, private-sector and non-profit specialists speaking on partnership models, ESG integration, technology, youth involvement and national-priority projects.
Measuring impact — examining shifts from intention-based CSR to verifiable outcomes, with input from local and international impact-measurement experts.
Future of CSR and shared value — exploring emerging trends in responsible investment, entrepreneurship and youth participation.
The Summit included several programmes involving People of Determination, such as a café operated in partnership with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, sign-language interpretation services, agricultural activities and sensory-engagement stations.
A youth-led steering committee, composed of Emirati women under 35, contributed to the planning of the event.
A series of interactive platforms showcased Majra’s current initiatives, including:
Majra Impact Hall — displaying national programmes and startups in the Sustainable Impact Challenge 2025.
Majra X — linking companies with startups to co-develop solutions in sustainable packaging, mobility support for older adults and driver well-being.
Impact in Action Stage — highlighting verified projects and case studies.
Additional spaces featured the Impact Map, Impact Stream Podcast, and information on the Sustainable Impact Challenge 2026.
Organisers said the Summit’s programmes were supported by federal, local and private-sector organisations working on sustainability and CSR initiatives across the country.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox