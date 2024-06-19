Dubai: The latest edition of Dubai Majlis was held on Wednesday to continue the momentum of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which includes doubling the size of the emirate’s economy.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday attended the Majlis, an annual forum co-hosted by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Chambers at Qasr Al Bahr in Dubai to identify innovative partnership opportunities and accelerate capital deployment in priority sectors that will further propel Dubai’s economic growth.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its status as a global economic hub, driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Under his guidance, we are dedicated to creating the best environment for sustainable economic growth and leveraging all our resources to further raise the city’s global competitiveness.”

He added: “We are steadfast in our pursuit of the ambitious targets set out in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which includes doubling the size of Dubai’s economy and turning it into one of the world’s top three urban economies. Our success is reflected in the robust growth seen across all vital sectors, which has been made possible by sound strategic planning, high levels of institutional efficiency, flexible procedures, and our ability to keep pace with global trends. Dubai’s ability to create an economic ecosystem that delivers competitive advantages and high growth for businesses has earned it the trust of global investment institutions and major international companies.”

The Dubai Majlis served as a platform for leaders to come together and strategise on how to continue the momentum of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the city’s strategic vision launched by Sheikh Mohammed.

Building upon the positive engagement with industry leaders at previous Dubai Majlis event series, this year’s event emerged as a hub for pioneering economic development strategies that will drive forward the D33 Agenda under the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan, and the follow-up of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and the close cooperation of government entities and private sector establishments.

The forum brought together over 200 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, key representatives of UAE-based multinational companies, international investors, and senior officials from Dubai government entities to engage in roundtable discussions on sector-specific topics and opportunities to build new forms of partnerships and leverage Dubai’s competitive advantages to drive sustainable growth.

The gathering was also attended by Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

‘One Dubai’

The forum showcased the successful ‘One Dubai’ approach aimed at adopting, a unified front in driving economic progress across sectors and segments, including family-owned businesses, investors, banks, state-owned enterprises, and multinational corporations, highlighting Dubai’s commitment to building strong, dynamic partnerships between the public and private sectors.

The participants at Dubai Majlis engaged in substantive dialogue, focusing on the emirate’s achievements since the launch of the D33 Agenda, priority industries, and initiatives. Discussions were also centred on emerging market trends, as well as evolving economic policies and reforms that aim to maintain Dubai’s competitive edge, and further consolidate its position as a leading global city for business and leisure and the best city to visit, live, work and invest in.