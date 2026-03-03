UAE says daily life continues as normal amid developments

NCEMA confirms readiness plans, flights arranged for stranded travellers
Abu Dhabi: Daily life across the UAE continues as normal, with a strong sense of national unity and coordinated preparedness guiding the country’s response to the current developments, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), said during the government media briefing.
Al Dhaheri said the calm and unity shown by citizens and residents reflected a deep sense of shared responsibility and awareness. He noted that this cohesion did not emerge overnight, but is the product of years of steady work and forward-looking leadership that has nurtured a culture of preparedness and solidarity, enabling the country to face challenges with confidence and collective resolve.
He confirmed that business continuity plans have been activated as a precautionary measure to ensure the readiness of vital sectors, with operational alternatives in place. The education process, he added, continues uninterrupted through the activation of remote learning systems.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
To manage movement effectively and in line with humanitarian considerations, a comprehensive operational plan has been prepared to support stranded individuals within the country. Between 200 and 300 flights will be operated in the coming period according to a structured schedule designed to ensure safe and smooth departures.
He said a high level of national coordination and operational readiness is in place to manage air traffic under exceptional circumstances, reaffirming the country’s commitment to caring for everyone on its soil through the provision of accommodation, subsistence support, necessary visas and transportation services.
Al Dhaheri said the national system operates through continuous and comprehensive risk and threat assessments to ensure the protection of lives, safeguard national achievements and guarantee the uninterrupted continuity of vital services.
He explained that this steady performance is the result of years of careful planning, regular joint exercises and forward-looking strategies designed to strengthen the country’s ability to respond confidently and effectively to any situation.
He added that a proactive media strategy has been implemented to provide the public with timely guidance and clear instructions. The Joint National Media Cell has been activated around the clock with the participation of all relevant entities to ensure coordinated communication.
The Early Warning System has also been deployed to issue immediate alerts to the public. Al Dhaheri stressed the importance of taking such warnings seriously and adhering strictly to the instructions they contain.
“Community awareness and commitment are fundamental to maintaining reassurance and stability,” he said, noting that the public is a key partner in the national preparedness framework.