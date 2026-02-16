Round 4 in Qatar proved to be a fierce battleground. Finishing P6 in Race 1 and P7 in Race 2, Al Dhaheri fought relentlessly in tightly contested conditions. Technical issues were some bad luck on Friday. Despite narrowly missing out on crucial points in the closing stages of the final race, he secured the 2026 Vice Championship—losing the title by only a few points after leading the standings across three of the four rounds.