New season is a chance to apply all you’ve learned, says Emirati racing star Rashid Al Dhaheri

Focus on the basics: driving technique, fitness, mindset, and consistency. Don’t rush results. Progress comes from doing the fundamentals right, again and again. And most importantly, believe that it’s possible. You don’t have to come from far away to aim high. With the right work ethic and support, you can build something special from here.

Having the backing of a national brand like Al Ain Farms means a lot to me. It’s a company I grew up with, from the same city I’m from. That support gives you extra motivation — you feel like you’re racing not just for yourself, but for your country. That responsibility pushes me to work even harder.

At the track, everything happens fast. You have to absorb information quickly and make decisions under pressure. That environment accelerates your development. You learn not only about driving, but also about preparation, professionalism, and how to think like a top-level racer. It’s helped me grow both on and off the track.

2025 was demanding but extremely valuable. It taught me a lot about consistency and making the right decisions under pressure. The physical and mental demands were high, and it reinforced that talent alone isn’t enough. Everything matters — preparation, fitness, mindset, nutrition, and daily focus. I feel I came out of the season more mature, more self-aware, and better prepared for the next step.

I’m very excited. Every season feels like a fresh start, but also an opportunity to apply everything you’ve learned so far. Formula Regional is a crucial step just before Formula 3, so this year is very important for my development. Starting the season at home with the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy has been great. We’ve completed the first round already, and there are three more coming up at Yas Marina, Dubai Autodrome and Lusail in Qatar before we shift focus to Europe. It’s the perfect way to begin — competitive racing in familiar conditions and a chance to build momentum early.

Having started karting in Al Ain at the age of four and moving to Italy to race by six, the 17-year-old has built an impressive junior career. He is a five-time Dubai O Plate winner, a victor at the Macau International Kart Grand Prix and World Series Karting, and a WSK Super Master Series and Euro Series champion in 2019, before adding OK Junior honours in 2021.

