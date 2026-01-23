New season is a chance to apply all you’ve learned, says Emirati racing star Rashid Al Dhaheri

17-year-old dreams of F1 but doesn’t want to put pressure on timelines
Dubai: Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri made history by winning the opening round of the Formula Regional Middle East Championship at Yas Marina Circuit, becoming the first driver from the Middle East and North Africa to claim victory in a Formula Regional race. The Trophy series opener featured a highly competitive grid of 32 drivers across 11 teams.
Having started karting in Al Ain at the age of four and moving to Italy to race by six, the 17-year-old has built an impressive junior career. He is a five-time Dubai O Plate winner, a victor at the Macau International Kart Grand Prix and World Series Karting, and a WSK Super Master Series and Euro Series champion in 2019, before adding OK Junior honours in 2021.
He stepped up to single-seaters in 2023, debuting in Italian Formula 4 with Prema Racing shortly after turning 15. After multiple podium finishes across Italian F4, Euro 4, the UAE and South East Asia championships, he progressed to Formula Regional in 2025, where he secured six podiums.
Now part of the Mercedes Junior Academy, Al Dhaheri is developing within one of motorsport’s most demanding talent programmes.
Gulf News caught up with the young racer during an event celebrating his partnership with Al Ain Farms at Yas Marina Circuit.
A new year and a new season — how excited are you and what’s the goal?
I’m very excited. Every season feels like a fresh start, but also an opportunity to apply everything you’ve learned so far. Formula Regional is a crucial step just before Formula 3, so this year is very important for my development. Starting the season at home with the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy has been great. We’ve completed the first round already, and there are three more coming up at Yas Marina, Dubai Autodrome and Lusail in Qatar before we shift focus to Europe. It’s the perfect way to begin — competitive racing in familiar conditions and a chance to build momentum early.
The long-term goal is clear: to keep progressing toward Formula 3 and ultimately Formula 1. That requires learning quickly, being disciplined, and maximising every opportunity. Consistency is key, and having strong partners gives me stability and confidence as I move forward.
How do you rate the 2025 season and what are the main learnings?
2025 was demanding but extremely valuable. It taught me a lot about consistency and making the right decisions under pressure. The physical and mental demands were high, and it reinforced that talent alone isn’t enough. Everything matters — preparation, fitness, mindset, nutrition, and daily focus. I feel I came out of the season more mature, more self-aware, and better prepared for the next step.
Your thoughts on your journey with Mercedes so far. How important is it for your growth as a racer?
It’s been hugely important. Being part of the Mercedes F1 Junior Team exposes you to an elite environment where standards are incredibly high, and that forces you to raise your own level.
At the track, everything happens fast. You have to absorb information quickly and make decisions under pressure. That environment accelerates your development. You learn not only about driving, but also about preparation, professionalism, and how to think like a top-level racer. It’s helped me grow both on and off the track.
Every racer dreams of driving in F1 one day — how soon do you see yourself realising that dream?
Formula 1 is absolutely the dream. At the same time, I don’t put pressure on timelines. Motorsport doesn’t work that way — every step has to be earned.
My focus is on performing at my best where I am now. If I keep improving, learning, and delivering consistent results, the next opportunities will come when the time is right. I trust the process.
Being an Emirati driver, how has the support been from the UAE and administration?
The support has been fantastic, and I’m very grateful for it. Representing the UAE internationally is something I’m proud of, and there’s a real sense of encouragement from home.
Having the backing of a national brand like Al Ain Farms means a lot to me. It’s a company I grew up with, from the same city I’m from. That support gives you extra motivation — you feel like you’re racing not just for yourself, but for your country. That responsibility pushes me to work even harder.
What’s your advice for budding racers in the region planning to take up racing?
Start early and take karting seriously. Karting is the foundation — it teaches race craft, discipline, and how to handle pressure from a young age.
Focus on the basics: driving technique, fitness, mindset, and consistency. Don’t rush results. Progress comes from doing the fundamentals right, again and again. And most importantly, believe that it’s possible. You don’t have to come from far away to aim high. With the right work ethic and support, you can build something special from here.
