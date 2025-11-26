Yas Heat Racing unveils All-Emirati karting team for new season

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said: “Our 2025/26 line-up reflects the depth and diversity of talent that continues to grow within the UAE’s motorsport community. Yas Heat Racing brings together promising young drivers who call this country home, supported by programmes designed to give them a clear and competitive pathway through the sport. Alongside the wider group, we remain committed to advancing Emirati talent through initiatives such as Al Sabq, which has already proven its impact at the grassroots level. With strengthened karting and F4 structures, this new cohort is well positioned to build on the achievements of our graduates and further elevate the UAE’s presence on regional and international stages.”