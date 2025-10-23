Record 173 drivers from 18 nations for Mena Karting Championship Nations Cup

Abdullatif Al Mannai said: “We’re proud to once again host the Mena Karting Championship Nations Cup, providing a platform for young drivers to nurture their skills and passion for racing. This event aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and reflects our commitment to grassroots development, helping the next generation reach their full potential. We wish all teams, officials, and marshals the very best and thank them for their dedication.”

FIA President Ben Sulayem, who launched the Nations Cup in 2020, highlighted the event’s growing impact. “With more countries taking part, this year’s Nations Cup reflects the evolution of motorsport in our region and the expanding opportunities for young karting talent. My thanks to QMMF and its President, Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, for hosting this important event. Best of luck to all drivers, volunteers, and officials whose commitment brings this championship to life.”

