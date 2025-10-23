GOLD/FOREX
Record 173 drivers from 18 nations for Mena Karting Championship Nations Cup

Ben Sulayem says event creates new opportunities for Mena karting talent

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: The Mena Karting Championship Nations Cup is set to open new doors for emerging karting talent across the Middle East and North Africa, according to FIA President and event founder Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The third edition of the championship kicks off this week at Qatar’s Lusail Karting Circuit with a record-breaking 173 drivers from 18 nations, including Qatar, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco, Iran, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen.

Hosted by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), the 2025 edition places the region’s karting scene in the international spotlight once again. After two days of practice sessions, racing begins Friday and continues through Saturday, following Thursday night’s official opening ceremony.

Young drivers from across the Mena region have gathered in Qatar to compete in one of the world’s largest regional karting events — a celebration of grassroots motorsport and the next generation of racing talent.

FIA President Ben Sulayem, who launched the Nations Cup in 2020, highlighted the event’s growing impact. “With more countries taking part, this year’s Nations Cup reflects the evolution of motorsport in our region and the expanding opportunities for young karting talent. My thanks to QMMF and its President, Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, for hosting this important event. Best of luck to all drivers, volunteers, and officials whose commitment brings this championship to life.”

The competition spans several karting classes, including six Rotax Max Challenge categories for drivers aged eight and above, along with R390 Sprint and Endurance classes for participants aged 15 and over.

In last year’s edition, Lebanon claimed the overall Nations Cup title, with Morocco finishing second and the UAE third. This year’s contest promises another thrilling weekend of high-level competition, celebrating both personal milestones and national pride.

Abdullatif Al Mannai said: “We’re proud to once again host the Mena Karting Championship Nations Cup, providing a platform for young drivers to nurture their skills and passion for racing. This event aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and reflects our commitment to grassroots development, helping the next generation reach their full potential. We wish all teams, officials, and marshals the very best and thank them for their dedication.”

