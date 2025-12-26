Liwa Festival unveils thrilling Go Water Kart experience

Adventure seekers and water sports fans get a fresh, exciting challenge
Abu Dhabi: Liwa Village, part of the Liwa International Festival, has added a new attraction with the launch of Go Water Kart, a water-based racing experience making its debut this year. The activity offers visitors a chance to race on water, combining speed and competition in an unusual setting.
The experience is set up in a dedicated outdoor area outside the main village and is designed to meet safety requirements. It brings together the feel of traditional kart racing with water sports, offering a fresh option for thrill seekers.
Participants wear waterproof safety suits and race on specially designed watercraft built for stability and controlled speed. A purpose-built track, similar to a jet ski circuit, allows drivers to manoeuvre freely while maintaining safety standards. Each race features six participants and runs for five to ten laps, based on preference. A five-lap race lasts about five minutes.
The organisers say Go Water Kart is aimed at adventure lovers, water sports fans and visitors looking for something different. The launch reflects Liwa Village’s focus on expanding its entertainment options and offering new experiences for a wide audience.
Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of Tourism Destinations Management at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said the Liwa International Festival allows visitors to explore the desert through activities suited to all ages. He added that Liwa Village remains a popular winter destination, offering sports, family entertainment and cultural experiences in one setting.
Meanwhile, the Liwa Drift Championship begins today as part of the festival’s sports programme. The event will run on Friday and Saturday at the Tel Murab drift circuit, featuring professional and amateur drivers competing in head-to-head battles judged on control, technique and style.
The Liwa International Festival 2026 runs until January 3, with a range of motorsport and adventure events scheduled throughout.
