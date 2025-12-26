GOLD/FOREX
Liwa Festival unveils thrilling Go Water Kart experience

Adventure seekers and water sports fans get a fresh, exciting challenge

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Go Water Kart combines karting thrills with water adventures.
Abu Dhabi: Liwa Village, part of the Liwa International Festival, has added a new attraction with the launch of Go Water Kart, a water-based racing experience making its debut this year. The activity offers visitors a chance to race on water, combining speed and competition in an unusual setting.

The experience is set up in a dedicated outdoor area outside the main village and is designed to meet safety requirements. It brings together the feel of traditional kart racing with water sports, offering a fresh option for thrill seekers.

Participants wear waterproof safety suits and race on specially designed watercraft built for stability and controlled speed. A purpose-built track, similar to a jet ski circuit, allows drivers to manoeuvre freely while maintaining safety standards. Each race features six participants and runs for five to ten laps, based on preference. A five-lap race lasts about five minutes.

The organisers say Go Water Kart is aimed at adventure lovers, water sports fans and visitors looking for something different. The launch reflects Liwa Village’s focus on expanding its entertainment options and offering new experiences for a wide audience.

Discovering the desert

Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of Tourism Destinations Management at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said the Liwa International Festival allows visitors to explore the desert through activities suited to all ages. He added that Liwa Village remains a popular winter destination, offering sports, family entertainment and cultural experiences in one setting.

Liwa Drift Championship

Meanwhile, the Liwa Drift Championship begins today as part of the festival’s sports programme. The event will run on Friday and Saturday at the Tel Murab drift circuit, featuring professional and amateur drivers competing in head-to-head battles judged on control, technique and style.

The Liwa International Festival 2026 runs until January 3, with a range of motorsport and adventure events scheduled throughout.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
