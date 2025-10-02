Meet Kings' Barsha kid who went from Dubai karting tracks to Europe’s podiums

“When people say, ‘You’re racing cars, what good can you possibly do?’ I’d tell them — yes, it’s not the most sustainable sport, but I’m trying to do everything possible to minimise the emissions,” he said.

“My brother went for one at Dubai Kartdrome and really enjoyed it. Then I tried it too — this was over 12 years ago — and it all spiralled out of control from there,” he said with a laugh.

“I calculated all of the emissions for this season — the flights, the travel from the airports to the tracks, and not just the racing but the testing as well,” he explained. “And then I tried to offset it with how many trees I’d need to plant. It wasn’t a random number I pulled out of the air.”

He’s still connected to that grassroots scene, often working as a driver coach. And while he admits the European circuits still offer tougher competition, he’s confident the next five years will see many more UAE-based racers breaking into the global motorsport arena.

“The paddock here has grown massively in the last three years. A lot more families are getting into it, and more people moving over from Europe who were already in karting continue here. It’s becoming a much bigger sport, especially in Dubai.”

At 22, Lachlan has decades of track ahead of him, though he refuses to get carried away by long-term predictions. “It’s a very high-intensity sport, so there’s always pressure. But you just have to take it race by race, year by year.”

“It’s still a very expensive sport to get into. But a lot more companies are sponsoring drivers now, and there are more junior programmes from the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren. You still have to prove yourself, but if you do, the sport can become less expensive for you.”

“When I was younger, I struggled to control my emotions. In sport, you have to be very competitive, but over time, I’ve learned to bounce back from bad weekends faster. You go through that during your whole teenage years in racing, so you do mature very fast.”

When you zoom out, Lachlan’s story checks all the boxes: an expat kid raised in Dubai, schooled at King’s Barsha, who discovers his passion on the Kartdrome and then powers his way onto Europe’s professional circuits. Along the way, he’s determined to give something back — not just to his sport, but to the planet.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.