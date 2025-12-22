Tell Me Why Dubai’s property market keeps breaking records

On this week’s episode of Tell Me Why, host Lachlan Kitchen explores Dubai’s record-breaking property market and what makes it one of the world’s most attractive real estate destinations.

Joining him is Rana Hariz, Executive Director at Palma Development, a leading UAE developer behind iconic projects such as the Infinity/Cayan Tower, Silverene Towers and Serenia Residences, The Palm. With over 20 years of real estate experience, Rana has spearheaded Palma Development’s operations, sales, leasing, and investment divisions, contributing to more than Dh 3 billion in residential sales.