Tell Me Why Dubai’s property market keeps breaking records

Inside Dubai's real estate surge: Insights from Palma Development
On this week’s episode of Tell Me Why, host Lachlan Kitchen explores Dubai’s record-breaking property market and what makes it one of the world’s most attractive real estate destinations.
Joining him is Rana Hariz, Executive Director at Palma Development, a leading UAE developer behind iconic projects such as the Infinity/Cayan Tower, Silverene Towers and Serenia Residences, The Palm. With over 20 years of real estate experience, Rana has spearheaded Palma Development’s operations, sales, leasing, and investment divisions, contributing to more than Dh 3 billion in residential sales.
Rana shares insights on the factors fueling Dubai’s growth, how Palma Development adapts to evolving population needs, and the importance of lifestyle-focused communities.
Rana: “Our mission is to deliver premium living experiences while staying ahead of market trends and demographic shifts.”
The discussion also highlights Palma Development’s Serenia Brand Collection, its 6-billion-dirham master-planned Serenia District, and the developer’s commitment to giving back to Dubai and the wider UAE community.
Rana: “Every project we undertake reflects our dedication to innovation, quality, and shaping the future of lifestyle-led communities in Dubai.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox