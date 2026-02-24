GOLD/FOREX
Emirati racer Rashid Al Dhaheri to continue with Mercedes

The 17-year-old first joined the programme in 2025 to make history

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Emirati driver Rashid Al Dhaheri, who has been turning heads with his recent performances in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship, has been confirmed by Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team for the Mercedes Young Driver Programme.

The 17-year-old first joined the programme in 2025, making history as the sole representative from the Middle East and MENA region within Mercedes’ elite development structure.

Graduates of the programme include current Mercedes F1 drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, as well as several other Formula 1 drivers and world champions whose careers have been shaped by the team’s distinctive combination of technical expertise, performance coaching, and long-term vision.

“Rashid joined us officially in 2025, although we have known him since his early karting days. He was one of the standout rookies in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, regularly surprising us with his performances,” said Mercedes’ Driver Development Advisor, Gwen Lagrue.

That said, Lagrue noted that there are still areas for refinement to help him fully realise his significant potential. His start to the 2026 season has been especially promising, highlighted by two pole positions, two victories, and a runner-up finish in the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy. “These results give us strong confidence and allow us to build high expectations heading into the 2026 FREC season.”

For Al Dhaheri, remaining within the Mercedes programme provides access to world-class resources, mentorship, and race-ready support designed to maximise his progression in international formula racing. The partnership further strengthens his competitive trajectory as he prepares to take the next step in the Formula Regional European Championship, which gets under way at the end of April.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
