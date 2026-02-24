Emirati racer Rashid Al Dhaheri to continue with Mercedes

The 17-year-old first joined the programme in 2025 to make history
Dubai: Emirati driver Rashid Al Dhaheri, who has been turning heads with his recent performances in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship, has been confirmed by Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team for the Mercedes Young Driver Programme.
The 17-year-old first joined the programme in 2025, making history as the sole representative from the Middle East and MENA region within Mercedes’ elite development structure.
Graduates of the programme include current Mercedes F1 drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, as well as several other Formula 1 drivers and world champions whose careers have been shaped by the team’s distinctive combination of technical expertise, performance coaching, and long-term vision.
“Rashid joined us officially in 2025, although we have known him since his early karting days. He was one of the standout rookies in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, regularly surprising us with his performances,” said Mercedes’ Driver Development Advisor, Gwen Lagrue.
That said, Lagrue noted that there are still areas for refinement to help him fully realise his significant potential. His start to the 2026 season has been especially promising, highlighted by two pole positions, two victories, and a runner-up finish in the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy. “These results give us strong confidence and allow us to build high expectations heading into the 2026 FREC season.”
For Al Dhaheri, remaining within the Mercedes programme provides access to world-class resources, mentorship, and race-ready support designed to maximise his progression in international formula racing. The partnership further strengthens his competitive trajectory as he prepares to take the next step in the Formula Regional European Championship, which gets under way at the end of April.