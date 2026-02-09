Meet 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, the youngest ever to join F1 Academy’s programme

Dubai: At just nine years old, Arshi Gupta is driven by a passion for speed. She dedicates most of her time to perfecting her craft on karting circuits, and her hard work recently paid off in a historic achievement — she became the youngest driver ever selected for the F1 Academy’s Discover Your Drive (DYD) programme.

“From the time she was three or four, we could see she was drawn to speed and had natural control,” her father Anchit Gupta told TimesofIndia.com. “Whether it was toy cars or her tricycle around the house, she handled them with confidence and clearly loved going fast.”

Now in 2026, Arshi has relocated to the United Kingdom to race against elite competitors. This year also marks her entry into the prestigious F1 Academy DYD programme — an initiative designed to expand the pipeline of female talent in motorsport, both behind the wheel and in other roles. With up to 27 young female drivers supported annually, Arshi stands out as the youngest participant ever. Through DYD, she’ll receive backing to compete in the British Champions of the Future Academy Program across four rounds this season.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.