Meet 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, the youngest ever to join F1 Academy’s programme

Facilities in the UAE play a key role in her growth as a racer
Dubai: At just nine years old, Arshi Gupta is driven by a passion for speed. She dedicates most of her time to perfecting her craft on karting circuits, and her hard work recently paid off in a historic achievement — she became the youngest driver ever selected for the F1 Academy’s Discover Your Drive (DYD) programme.
The Faridabad native from Haryana made headlines last year when she claimed the 2025 National Karting Championship title in the Micro Max class, becoming the only female karting champion in Asia.
Arshi’s journey began at age seven, when she first took to the karting track. Months later, she set another record by becoming the youngest person to obtain a racing licence at precisely 7 years, 5 months, and 18 days — an achievement recognised in the India Book of Records.
“From the time she was three or four, we could see she was drawn to speed and had natural control,” her father Anchit Gupta told TimesofIndia.com. “Whether it was toy cars or her tricycle around the house, she handled them with confidence and clearly loved going fast.”
Her competitive career launched in 2024 with her debut at the National Karting Championship. The following year, she expanded her horizons internationally, competing in both the IAME Series UAE and Rotax Max Challenge UAE, where she tested herself against some of the world’s finest young racers.
But the path hasn’t been straightforward. “The biggest hurdle has been the complete absence of a motorsports infrastructure in North India,” Anchit acknowledged candidly. “Even cities like Bengaluru and Chennai don’t offer anything close to what you find in the UAE, Europe, or the UK.”
When Arshi started training, India had only one professional karting facility. Since travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru for practice was nearly as taxing as flying abroad, the family opted for international training instead.
From October 2024 through February 2025, Arshi was based in the UAE, competing regularly in the IAME Series and Rotax Max Challenge. She secured her first podium finish in January 2025 and routinely placed in the top ten against more experienced international drivers.
“That boosted our confidence significantly,” Anchit noted. “After consulting with industry professionals, we learnt that the UK offers the best training environment, with some of the world’s top drivers.”
Following seven intensive weeks of training in Britain, Arshi returned home for the National Karting Championship — and won. The victory made her both the only female national karting champion in Asia and the youngest champion overall, across all genders.
In January 2026, her racing credentials were submitted to the F1 Academy selection committee. The highly competitive process is divided by age group and supports only a select number of girls worldwide each year.
“She was chosen,” Anchit said, his pride evident. “Being part of the Formula One Academy driver programme will provide her with the ideal platform and mentorship.”
Later in 2025, she competed in the National Karting Championship (also known as the Rotax Max Challenge India) and captured the title. She also represented India internationally at the Asia-Pacific Motorsports Games in Sri Lanka.
Now in 2026, Arshi has relocated to the United Kingdom to race against elite competitors. This year also marks her entry into the prestigious F1 Academy DYD programme — an initiative designed to expand the pipeline of female talent in motorsport, both behind the wheel and in other roles. With up to 27 young female drivers supported annually, Arshi stands out as the youngest participant ever. Through DYD, she’ll receive backing to compete in the British Champions of the Future Academy Program across four rounds this season.
