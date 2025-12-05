Why Indian expats in UAE will be cheering for new Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad

Dubai: Indian Formula 1 fans at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi this weekend will have something to cheer about when Arvid Lindblad — chosen to take over the second seat at Racing Bulls alongside Liam Lawson for the 2026 season — will replace Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull for the first free practice session on Friday. The 18-year-old will be the only rookie starting next season after six new faces on the grid this year and for Indian expats in the UAE, he will be the closest to an Indian driver on the grid.