Why Indian expats in UAE will be cheering for new Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad

18-year-old rookie is proud of his Indian roots from mother’s side
Dubai: Indian Formula 1 fans at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi this weekend will have something to cheer about when Arvid Lindblad — chosen to take over the second seat at Racing Bulls alongside Liam Lawson for the 2026 season — will replace Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull for the first free practice session on Friday. The 18-year-old will be the only rookie starting next season after six new faces on the grid this year and for Indian expats in the UAE, he will be the closest to an Indian driver on the grid.
The British-Swedish driver, whose full name is Arvid Anand Olof Lindblad, races under the British flag but also sports an Indian flag on his racing helmet and is proud of his Indian roots. His mother Anita Lindblad (nee Ahuja) is from the Indian side of his lineage, with his maternal grandparents being born and brought up in Punjab.
Arvid was in India at the end of last year following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and spent the New Year exploring the country. “India for the first time: exploring my heritage with my grandparents and family. Magical moments! I already can’t wait to visit again soon!”
“India. What a magical place. Proud to have my maternal ancestral roots here. Look forward to spending more time here,” he kept posting on Instagram while sharing pictures of his travels in India.
Later, he told the FIA Formula 2 website: “We were doing loads of the touristy things, we spent time in Delhi, then we also went to Jaipur and Agra. So, it was really nice spending time with my family, also my grandparents, just exploring my roots.
“I am definitely going to spend as much time there as I can within my busy schedule. I will definitely try to go there more consistently. It would be awesome if there is a Formula 1 race there again, but we will see what happens.
“I actually went to the Formula 1 circuit, we did some filming and interviews there, actually did some drifting there as well, and that was fun.”
Speaking to Motorsports.com on Wednesday, Lindblad added: “My mum’s parents lived in the UK, and they held on to their traditional Indian roots and culture. I’ve always enjoyed eating my grandma’s amazing Indian food.”
Understandably, Indian social media is abuzz with Lindblad’s presence among the greats of Formula 1, given that only two drivers from the country have been a part of the highest echelon of motorsport. Narain Karthikeyan was the trendsetter with Karun Chandhok, now a commentator with Sky Sports’ F1 coverage team, the second and last Indian driver to compete in F1.
And while Indian Formula 2 driver Kush Maini has been the reserve driver for Alpine in F1 this season, it will be Lindblad who will keep the Indian flag ‘flying’ around the Formula 1 circuits around the world.
