Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has approved a set of incentives to double the contribution of the industrial and agricultural technology sectors to Dubai’s economy over the next 10 years.
Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the new set of incentives were approved during the Executive Council’s meeting on Thursday.
“During the @TECofDubai meeting, we approved a set of incentives to double the contribution of the industrial and agricultural technology sectors to Dubai’s economy over the next 10 years,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on his X account.
“The goal of these initiatives aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. We also rolled out a plan to progressively phase out the use of single-use plastics. Guided by the vision of @HHShkMohd and driven by community participation, our ambition is to turn Dubai into a global model for sustainability. Ultimately, our aim is to build a brighter and greener future for upcoming generations,” he added.
TECofDubai has extended its single-use bags reduction policy to encompass more plastic materials as part of the phasing out of single-use plastics by 2026.
This policy now extends to items such as single-use plastic bags, tableware and styrofoam containers. Community awareness campaigns, led by government departments and private retailers, continue to promote eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.