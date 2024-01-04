Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched Dubai Social Agenda D33, with a total budget of Dh208 billion, to be implemented over for the next 10 years.

The agenda was launched on January 4 as part of Sheikh Mohammed’s annual address on the anniversary of his Accession Day as the Ruler of Dubai. It aims to double the number of Emirati families over the next decade.

The agenda, themed “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation,” is dedicated to the welfare of the UAE family and encompasses a series of national initiatives and programmes aimed at enhancing the well-being of the Dubai community.

“My fellow citizens...brothers and sisters. As part of our annual tradition to introduce ambitious national initiatives and programmes on January 4 each year. Today, we announced the launch of the Dubai Social Agenda 33. This comprehensive plan outlines our vision for the Dubai community over the next decade. Centered around the theme, ‘The Family is the Foundation of the Nation’, the agenda’s budget is Dh208 billion allocated for the coming 10 years. Its primary focus is on bolstering the well-being of our citizen families in Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official X account.

The agenda aims to address essential facets such as housing, elevate living standards, foster national identity, values and social cohesion, as well as enhance healthcare system. It also aims to cultivate future-ready skills in the generations to come, he stressed.

“Our goal is to double the number of national families within a decade. It aims to provide world-class residential neighbourhoods with the best living standard, as well as to provide social protection for our generations against abnormal ideas and practices that may threaten the stability and cohesion of the family.

The social agenda has clear goals and accredited programs and allocated budgets. My sons Hamdan, Maktoum, Ahmed and their brothers will follow up on the agenda. They are the keenest people on preserving the big Dubai family that they grew up in and loved. And they are bound by the bonds of love, affection and blood,” Sheikh Mohammed added.