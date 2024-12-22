Lieutenant General Al Marri was accompanied by Major General Talal Al Shanqiti, Assistant Director General for the Air Ports Sector, and Captain Jumaa Bin Subeih, Deputy Director of the Passport Control Department at Terminal 3 Airport.

During the tour, Lieutenant General Al Marri expressed his gratitude and appreciation to passport officers for their significant efforts in facilitating passenger procedures.

He said, “Dubai Residency is fully prepared to serve all travellers arriving in the UAE and Dubai.”

He also shared with the children their experience of stamping their passports through the special children’s passport platform, adding a human and engaging touch to the tour.